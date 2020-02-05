The video shows the confrontation between Van Lathan and Michael Babcock from TMZ

Advertisement

A video of the much-discussed argument between two TMZ employees has been created.

The sixth website reported Monday that TMZ veteran Van Lathan was fired after an ugly confrontation with his colleague Michael Babcock on October 8.

Now a so-called “TMZ super fan” has published a video of the incident – which was recorded in the live stream of the “TMZ Stay” location – on his Twitter feed.

In the clip, Lathan – who gained fame last year when he faced Kanye West over the rapper’s claim that slavery was an “alternative” – ​​approaches a sitting Babcock from behind and begins to speak into his ear.

Babcock appears to be trying to push Lathan’s palms away, and on one level Lathan Babcock’s neck seems to be a bit stressful.

As Babcock follows Lathan out of the body, the present suddenly seems to be going over to a Skype interview.