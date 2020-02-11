Advertisement

Reuters | Geneva

February 11, 2020

A child waves as it sits in a vehicle with residents who were evacuated from a public home on February 11, 2020 after the outbreak of the novel corona virus in front of the Hong Mei house on the Cheung Hong estate in Hong Kong, China. (Reuters)

The first vaccine against China’s coronavirus could be available in 18 months. “So we have to do everything with the weapons available today,” said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Tuesday.

He said the virus was named COVID-19 and explained that it was important to avoid stigmatization and that other names could be inaccurate.

