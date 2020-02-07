The US should take control of Nokia and Ericsson to fight Huawei attorney general

Advertisement

“Currently, only two companies can keep up with Huawei: Nokia and Ericsson,” Barr said in a speech on the economic threat from China.

“The main concern of these suppliers is that they have neither the size of Huawei nor the support of a powerful country with a large embedded market like China,” he said.

“If we put our large market and financial strength behind one or both of these companies, it will become a far more powerful competitor and remove concerns about its staying power.”

Dangerous addiction

Barr, who spoke at a conference on China’s security threat at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies, said

He said there are already proposals on how the US could partner with either Ericsson, a Swedish company, or Nokia from Finland, or both.

The proposals include “American ownership of a majority stake, either directly or through a consortium of private American and affiliates,” he said.

“We and our closest allies must actively consider this approach.”

Barr, who has served as a senior executive at GTE and Verizon for two years before leading the Department of Justice, described Huawei as a threat that could give Beijing “unprecedented leverage” for US and Western industry and security.

“If China establishes sole dominance over 5G, it will be able to dominate the opportunities that arise from an amazing array of emerging technologies that depend on and are interwoven with the 5G platform,” he said.

“From a national security perspective, China would have the ability to isolate countries from the technology and equipment on which their consumers and industries depend when the industrial Internet becomes dependent on Chinese technology.”

“Given the narrow window we face, the risk of losing the 5G battle with China should outweigh all other considerations,” he said.

Fight for the European market

The U.S. is struggling to meet the challenge from Huawei, which has already sold its proven 5G devices and software to many countries around the world.

US security officials claim that Huawei’s connections to the Chinese government provide Beijing intelligence services with access to the world’s telecommunications networks, which hijack communications and hinder other countries and companies’ ability to protect their secrets.

Washington has banned government use of Huawei devices and has urged the private sector to refrain from using it.

With limited success, it has put allies in Europe and Australia under pressure to avoid Huawei completely.

On January 28, the UK gave the go-ahead for the use of Huawei devices in 5G networks, but excluded the Chinese company from the “sensitive” core infrastructure.

The European Union followed a day later and limited the role of Huawei devices in 5G networks, but did not completely ban them.

Aiming to strengthen its position, Huawei said on Tuesday that it would set up manufacturing centers in Europe “so that we could really manufacture 5G for Europe in Europe.”

However, UK and European decisions to limit the use of Huawei devices and software were seen as beneficial for Nokia and Ericsson, whose 5G systems are now said to be at the level of the Chinese giant.

On Friday, both Nordic companies won contracts with one of Europe’s largest mobile operators, Orange, for its French 5G infrastructure. Orange has previously used Huawei systems in Spain and other countries.

Ericsson’s shares rose 1.6% to 79.2 Swedish kronor when the Stockholm Stock Exchange closed Thursday when Barr made his comments.

Ericsson’s two largest shareholders are the Swedish investment companies Investor and Industrivarden.

Nokia shares previously closed on the Helsinki stock exchange rose by 2.3% to EUR 3.7. The largest shareholder in Nokia is the state holding company Solidium. – Rappler.com