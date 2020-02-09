The US presidency gains more power through Donald Trump's acquittal

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, USA – President Donald Trump’s impeachment order has given the White House new power and raised concerns over the rise of an “imperial presidency”.

His victory in the Senate trial on Wednesday, February 5, accelerated a decade-long shift in the US government in which Congress ceded authority to the Oval Office.

The presidency bottomed out in the 1970s after Congress relinquished authority over Richard Nixon’s Watergate abuses. (READ: 4 takeaways from the Trump impeachment process)

Since then, every successive U.S. leader has tried to dominate the legislature further.

However, Trump has sparked fear: he is flaunting his power and has a attorney general who prefers a strong presidency and a republican party that doesn’t want to hold him back.

One of his impeachment lawyers claimed Trump could do what he wanted – even cheating in elections – if he thought it was in the national interest.

Trump himself quotes the US constitution: “I have the right to do what I want as president.”

Monarchical power?

“It is now questionable … that Donald Trump has probably become the most powerful president in American history,” said historian Jon Meacham after the Trump trial was over.

“President Trump is practically a monarch at this point. If the king does, it’s fine,” he added.

In 1789, after the architects of the U.S. government system suffered under the British king, they drafted a constitution that gave the legislature tight control over the powers of the director general of the new nation.

Legislature had the upper hand, especially at the beginning of the 20th century, until President Franklin Roosevelt stubbornly stepped over Congress to take action in the face of existential emergencies – the Great Depression and World War II.

Since then, “we’ve seen a steady increase in the presidency’s independent powers over time,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

“I think the presidents are encouraged to take as much power and achieve as much as possible during their one or two terms,” ​​he said.

“It’s not just a Republican thing. It’s the presidency of both parties,” said Rozell.

9/11 attacks

The executive received a significant boost from the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Republican George W. Bush went well beyond his legal powers and ordered actions such as secret surveillance of Americans and the kidnapping and torture of foreign fighters. He claimed that he had the right to do so to protect the country.

Congress asked him to agree to wage a war against Al Qaeda and Iraq. But they gave him broad authority that allowed the “war on terror” under Bush and his successors to be extended to Syria, Yemen, and Africa.

Almost two decades later, Congress fears that Trump could use the same forces to go to war with Iran. But lawmakers are at odds to do something about it.

‘So sue me’

Barack Obama entered the White House in 2009 and promised not to abuse his power like Bush and to respect the authority of Congress.

But within a few years, given the Republicans in Congress who were determined to stop everything Obama wanted, he declared his “We Can’t Wait” initiative and began to lead on the orders of the executive.

Obama used his executive powers for environmental regulations, protection for undocumented immigrants, weapons control and a higher minimum wage.

After criticizing Bush for abusing his war powers, Obama personally signed numerous secret drone attacks on terror targets until he himself admitted that a formal review process was required.

He created a number of governing bodies led by powerful “tsars” who could legislate without going through Congress, and set high-level appointments when Congress was on the break to avoid a controversial approval process.

When the leader of the Republican House faced a judicial challenge in 2014, Obama quipped, “So sue me.”

“Power grabs”

Trump called Obama’s use of executive orders a “takeover”. But he uses that authority much faster now.

He skips Congress to appoint senior officials by calling them “acting”. he declared a “national emergency” to divert billions of dollars of Pentagon money to build a border wall; and he cited national security to effectively exclude Muslims from entering the country.

He has lost numerous legal challenges, but has also asserted himself – especially when he challenged summonses to Congress during his impeachment. Experts say the success shows that the legislature is losing one of its key powers to control the executive.

If Trump’s claims about almost unlimited authority are overridden, “this will change the balance of power permanently and dangerously,” said Democrat Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment investigation.

Wait for elections

Others say that Trump uses his powers only more cockily and that this impeachment has drawn a line for the imperial presidency.

Richard Pildes, law professor at New York University, says whoever wins the November 2020 election – Trump and his Republicans or the Democrats – will be significant.

“How these events will be addressed politically in the next election will make a significant contribution to how future presidents and members of Congress think about exercising their powers,” said Pildes. – Rappler.com