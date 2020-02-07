The US Museum targets the gender gap by only purchasing works by women

Advertisement

BALTIMORE, USA – An American museum has found a brave way to encourage women’s participation in the arts: this year, only works by women are purchased.

The Baltimore Museum of Art in Maryland is known for hosting the world’s largest public collection of Matisse works.

At the end of last year, it caught the attention of the press on the grounds that it would only buy works by women in 2020, causing both praise and skepticism.

“I think it’s a radical and timely decision in 2020 to grab the bull by the horns and do it,” museum director Christopher Bedford told AFP.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution, which gave women the right to vote.

There was also a pause for the museum to search for the soul: of the 95,000 works, only 4% come from artists, Bedford says.

“We are an institution that was largely built by female leaders,” he said.

The first director of the museum was a woman. And it is mainly thanks to two women – the Cone sisters – and their friendship with Henri Matisse that the museum has such a rich collection of works by the French artist.

Centuries of discrimination

Therefore, the museum will spend $ 2.5 million this year on women’s work. It will also reorganize some of its rooms to showcase the work of women and offer 20 exhibitions of works by women artists. However, it will continue to accept art donations from men.

The BMA is hardly alone with such a disproportionate amount of art from men. The fame of artists like Elisabeth Vigee Le Brun, Frida Kahlo and Louise Bourgeois is an exception to the rule.

A study published last year by Plos-One magazine found that in 18 major American museums, 87% of the artists whose works were on display were men.

And from 2008 to 2018, out of 260,470 works purchased from 26 major museums, only 11% came from women, according to a study by Artnet and the podcast In Other Words.

This is the fruit of age-old discrimination, which may or may not be intentional, Bedford said.

“And unless you challenge this habit and deliberately find a way to address it, you will never have an adequate museum,” he said.

“A small step”

While many people welcomed the museum’s initiative as a good first step, not everyone is enthusiastic about it.

Baltimore-based curator Teri Henderson doubts that the museum uses the word “radical” to describe the decision to purchase only women’s art for a year.

“I have found that organizations and institutions use the word” radical “as a buzzword without actually implementing radical programs or efforts,” said Henderson.

“I know that a year of collecting associated with this interesting choice of words cannot really compensate for the imbalance in the art world and in museums,” she added.

“I think this year, when only women collect art, could be the first step, but it’s a tiny step.”

Bedford agreed that this plan is just a start.

“And I also hope that our decision will resonate throughout the museum area,” he said.

“And that is also an awareness-raising act. It should trigger an endless action in this direction,” he added, promising to publish the results of this program only for women in one year.

However, Henderson insisted that “many gigantic steps” were required to correct the imbalance between men and women in the art world.

She said that museums, for example, have to invest in living artists who live and work in the area if they want to reflect the richness and diversity of today’s art.

She advised museums: “Stop buying art that is not good just because it is made by well-known white artists. Take risks and invest in living artists in black and brown.”

Donna Drew Sawyer, executive director of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts, said she had several questions about the initiative, including the fact that she had drawn so much attention to her.

“Why did a man’s call to action seem so loud in this case when women are the issue and have always required the same action?” Sawyer wrote in BmoreArt magazine. – Rappler.com