The US is adding hacktivists and social media manipulators to identify key threats

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S. – U.S. counterintelligence announced Monday, February 10, that advances in cyber and surveillance technology have multiplied the country’s threat from intelligence agencies and equated hacktivists and online manipulators with venerable opponents Russia.

The biennial National Counter-Espionage Strategy for the first time identified anti-secrecy organizations, independent hackers, and extremist Islamist groups as espionage threats that require special attention.

“The United States is increasingly exposed to aggressive and complex threats from foreign intelligence agencies, as well as governmental and non-governmental actors,” said William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, who issued the report.

In previous editions of the report, Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as transnational crime groups, were identified as a key threat to the United States from espionage.

The new strategy report adds Cuba, Hezbollah, the Islamic State and Al Qaeda as groups capable of conducting intelligence operations against the country.

It also lists “ideologically motivated people such as hacktivists, leactivists and information disclosure organizations” as well as foreigners with no formal organizational affinity who also conspire to steal sensitive data and intellectual property.

Although the report did not mention the group by name, it was clear that WikiLeaks, which has released a large number of stolen US secrets and top-secret CIA hacking tools, has contributed to a shift in threat perception.

The rapid spread of advanced but still cheap hacking and surveillance technologies has allowed everyone to pose a threat, the report said.

It has been noted that technologies with intelligent applications such as biometric devices, unmanned systems, high-resolution images, improved surveillance equipment, encryption, artificial intelligence and advanced hacking tools are widely used.

“Foreign threat actors have become more dangerous because of easy access to advanced technology that threatens a wider range of targets with less risk,” it said.

“They run malicious campaigns that use cyber operations, media manipulation, covert operations, and political subversion to sow divisions in our society, undermine trust in our democratic institutions, and weaken our alliances.”

Almost four years after the Russians reportedly intervened heavily in the US presidential election, the report referred to political manipulations on the Internet that came with threats to critical infrastructures such as power systems and traditional covert espionage.

The report was released just hours after the U.S. Department of Justice filed charges against four Chinese military hackers for allegedly stealing the personal information of 145 million Americans from the rating company Equifax. – Rappler.com