The Urban Egg breakfast chain opens in Cherry Creek

Advertisement

DENVER – A local breakfast chain is about to turn into Cherry Creek pancakes.

Advertisement

Urban Egg plans to open its ninth Cherry Creek location at 3033 E. 1st Ave.

According to broker Kyle Framson, the breakfast restaurant signed a 10-year lease with The Zall Co. in October. The 30 square meter restaurant will hand out pancakes, French toast, omelets, Benedicts, breakfast tacos and sandwiches. The Urban Egg also offers a Bloody Mary bar and other breakfast cocktails.

Other locations include the Denver Tech Center, Fort Collins, Highlands Ranch, Johnstown and Colorado Springs.

Breakfast chain and parent company Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group did not respond to comment requests on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group also owns Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill.

Alert me