Mumbai: India’s total fertility rate (TFR) may have dropped significantly over the years, but new research continues to pose significant challenges in family planning. In a weekly article, Purushottam M. Kulkarni from Jawaharlal Nehru University points out in economic and political terms that there is a significant unmet need for contraceptives in India.

Using data from various rounds of the National Family Health Surveys (NFHS), he shows that the unmet need for contraceptive services declined between 2002 and 2006 between 1992 and 1993 (NFHS-1) to 2005 to 2006 (NFHS-3) in 2005-06 and 2015-16 (NFHS-4), access to contraception has not improved significantly.

The “unfulfilled need for contraception” is measured as the proportion of women who are considered fertile and who want to postpone their next birth or stop giving birth altogether, but do not use contraception. This also includes women who have an unwanted pregnancy and whose last birth was wrong or unwanted.

Kulkarni emphasizes that around 13% of couples fell into this category but did not receive the contraceptives they wanted. There are remarkable differences between states within this category.

In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the unmet need has been higher since 1992-1993 (over 25%). In contrast, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal have a significantly lower need (less than 8%). The poorest populations are most affected within the states.

The author suggests that India’s unmet contraceptive needs are public health failures. He argues that the decline in birth rates has meant that family planning is no longer a priority for public health workers.

Snap Fact offers new and interesting insights from the world of research.

