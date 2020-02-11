The United States is seeking a 7-9 year sentence for Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Washington |

Published: February 11, 2020, 6:57:48 am

According to the government, Stone faces a sentence of 7 years, 3 months to 9 years. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Advertisement

On Monday, the prosecutor asked a federal judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser, Roger Stone, to seven to nine years in prison. Such a period would “accurately reflect the seriousness of his crimes and promote compliance with the law.”

Stone will be brought on trial by US District Court judge Amy Berman Jackson on February 20 after a jury in November found the self-proclaimed “dirty fraudster” guilty of having lied to Congress in seven cases to be and to have manipulated witnesses.

Read also | Donald Trump visits India: White House on February 24th and 25th

The government said he was 7 years and 3 months to 9 years under US conviction guidelines, and told Jackson to be punished “in accordance with them.”

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.