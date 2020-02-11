Advertisement

By: AP | Johannesburg |

Published: February 11, 2020, 8:43:00 am

The grasshoppers eat the vegetation that supports the lively shepherd communities in the region, and the Kenyan ambassador Lazarus Amayo warned of the “inherent risk of a municipal conflict over pastures” (Express File photo).

Advertisement

Uganda has been trying to respond to the arrival of the largest grasshopper outbreak in parts of East Africa for decades, and the United Nations warned Monday that “we simply cannot deliver another major shock to an already vulnerable region.”

An emergency government meeting, held Sunday after the grasshoppers were discovered in Uganda, decided to deploy forces to help spray pesticides on the ground while two air-spray planes will arrive as soon as possible in a statement.

Airborne spraying is considered the only effective control. The swarms of billions of grasshoppers are destroying crops in Kenya, which has not seen such an outbreak in 70 years, and in Somalia and Ethiopia, which have not seen this in a quarter of a century. The insects have taken advantage of favorable wet conditions after unusually heavy rains, and experts believe that climate change will bring more of them.

Keith Cressman, the senior food forecasting officer of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, said Kenya had received “waves and swarms of swarms” from the Horn of Africa since the beginning of the year, and “over the weekend they sided with Kilimanjaro over the Border to Tanzania. “

“They also moved to northeastern Uganda over the weekend,” he told a press conference at the United States headquarters in New York. “We expect that one day they will cross the border into the southeast corner of South Sudan.” Several million more people are starving as the country struggles to overcome the civil war.

A medium-sized swarm of locusts can consume the same amount of food as the entire population of Kenya, Cressman said. “This swarm can consume the same amount of food in a day as anyone in the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York region. So if you don’t act in time, you can see the consequences. “

Officials from the United States warn that immediate action is needed before more rains will bring fresh vegetation in the coming weeks to feed new generations of grasshoppers. If the check box is not checked, their number could increase 500 times before drier weather arrives.

“There is a risk of catastrophe,” said United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock in New York on Monday, warning that 13 million people are already facing severe food insecurity – 10 million in locations affected by grasshoppers and the region cannot afford another jerk.

Dominique Burgeon, the FAO’s emergency and resilience director, warned when informing the United States that another 20 million people in the region are at risk of food insecurity.

Without enough airborne spray to stop the swarms, the grasshopper eruption could turn into a plague. “And if you have a plague, it takes years to fight it,” Burgeon told The Associated Press last week.

The United States has asked for $ 76 million in emergency aid. So far, just under $ 20 million are in the hand, including $ 10 million released by Lowcock from the United States Emergency Fund and $ 3.8 million by the FAO. The United States announced Monday that it had released $ 800,000 and the European Union one million euros.

“Today’s response will not work unless there is a large expansion,” said Lowcock.

The grasshoppers eat the vegetation that supports the lively shepherd communities in the region, and the Kenyan ambassador Lazarus Amayo warned of the “inherent risk of a municipal conflict over pastures”.

The outbreak is so severe that it could even disrupt the cultivation of crops in the coming weeks, he added, adding that the grasshoppers “do willful damage”.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.