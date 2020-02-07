Advertisement

London: A UK court ordered Reliance Group chairman, Anil Ambani, on Friday to pay $ 100 million for a conditional injunction granted to three Chinese banks to get the $ 680 million repayment they received in the Were owed under a loan agreement.

Indeed, Judge David Waksman has set a six-week grace period to pay a bail to be held in court until a full hearing is complete. He decided that Ambani’s defense unacceptable value was close to zero or that his family would not intervene to help him if “push came to push”.

“In my general conclusion, Mr. Ambani has not satisfied me that he cannot make any payment at all,” said Judge Waksman, particularly when he criticized Ambani’s defense for “lack of openness” and “transparency” regarding his financial resources.

The Reliance Group has announced that it will appeal the judgment.

Ambani was a wealthy businessman and now he is not the result of a “catastrophic turnaround” in the Indian telecommunications market. His lawyers said this to a British court on Friday when they opposed an offer from top Chinese banks to repay the $ 680 million the Indian businessman.

The industrial and commercial bank of China Ltd., branch in Mumbai, China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China, had a summary judgment against Ambani in February for alleged violation of a personal guarantee for a loan to refinance around Applied for $ 925 million in 2012.

His team of lawyers tried to determine that his net worth was zero considering his liabilities.

“The value of Mr. Ambani’s investment has collapsed since 2012. The Indian telecommunications sector in particular has been dramatically affected by the Indian government’s change in spectrum policy,” said his defense.

“If Mr. Ambani’s investments were worth more than $ 7 billion in 2012, they are now worth $ 89 million and his net worth is zero if you take into account his liabilities … Quite simply, he was a rich businessman “Now he’s not anymore,” said his lawyer Robert Howe.

