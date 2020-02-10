The U.S. embassy in PH refuses to suspend visa applications

Advertisement

The U.S. embassy in the Philippines denies misinformation it has withdrawn from visas due to the proliferation of the novel 2019 corona virus and Duterte’s threats to end the free trade agreement

Published on February 10, 2020 at 5:37 pm

Updated February 10, 2020 at 5:38 p.m.

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines denied reports that visa applications have been suspended due to the spread of the novel corona virus in 2019 and President Rodrigo Duterte’s threats to terminate the two countries’ Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) had been.

“The US Embassy in the Philippines is aware of a fraudulent notice that provides for the cancellation / revocation of tourist visas and the suspension of visa applications. These allegations are not correct,” the embassy said in a statement on Monday, February 10.

“Please note that the US visa policy in the Philippines has not changed,” he added.

The U.S. Embassy responded to online posts alleging that the U.S. government had instructed its post in Manila to cancel or revoke all current and existing B1 and B2 visas as of February 15.

The post, shared by a fake U.S. embassy in the Philippines, said the visa suspension and revocation were due to the corona virus threat and the decision by Duterte, the VFA – the Philippines’ longstanding military pact with the U.S. – cancel.

The U.S. embassy advised the public to refer only to their official website and social media accounts as the best source of accurate information. It encouraged the public to report visa and passport fraud by email to [email protected]

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines is aware of a fraudulent notice that provides for the cancellation / revocation of tourist visas and the suspension of visa applications. These claims are not true. https://t.co/3xBsDZsvsD pic.twitter.com/D6ePR8kz89

– U.S. Embassy to the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) February 10, 2020

On Monday morning, February 10, the novel coronavirus killed 908 people and infected over 40,000 people in 26 countries.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency during the outbreak that has caused countries such as the Philippines and the United States to impose severe travel restrictions. – Rappler.com