The U.S. Attorney's Office is seeking a 7-9 year sentence for Trump's confidant Stone

Stone is guilty of trying to save the President the embarrassment of intervening in the 2016 Russian elections

Published on February 11, 2020 at 10:19 am

Updated February 11, 2020 at 10:19 am

WASHINGTON, USA – On Monday, February 10, the U.S. Attorney General asked a judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser, Roger Stone, to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses ,

Stone was convicted in November of allegations related to his efforts to avoid the President’s embarrassment at investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

He was arrested at his home in Florida in January 2019 after Robert Mueller, then special representative, charged the Russian investigation.

“When his crimes were exposed … he showed contempt for this court and the rule of law,” the prosecutors said in a court document.

The 67-year-old Stone had argued that the charges against him were politically motivated, but prosecutors showed that he lied and bullied witnesses to protect Trump.

When Stone was found guilty, Trump immediately replied on Twitter, saying it was “a double standard like never before in our country’s history.”

Stone began his career as a political advisor to Richard Nixon, whose face he tattooed on his back.

He is sentenced on February 20. – Rappler.com