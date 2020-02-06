The two-city plan of The Rays lives on, Rob Manfred is completely in favor of it and this is all just so absurd

Advertisement

The ridiculous concept that won’t die.

Last June news broke out that the Rays were exploring a two-city concept and spent half of their time in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the other half north of the border in Montreal, Canada.

On Thursday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged not only that the ridiculous, absurd, amazingly stupid concept still exists, but that he also supports it:

“I am 100 percent convinced and, more importantly, the other owners are convinced by Stu (Sternberg, owner of Rays) that this is the best way to keep Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay,” Manfred said via the Tampa Bay Times .

Manfred also said there would be problems with the MLBPA, but he foresees that they would not be “insurmountable.”

OK, Rob.

In order for us to remember, it is the role of the Commissioner to help the owners make money, so the owners – who are equally guilty of supporting shared custody of a billion-dollar entity – also see some form of this value. That is also poppycock.

Often “logic” and “common sense” are thrown out of the window when we talk about earning money and fattening up, but here’s a pretty lukewarm idea that I’d like to believe most people agree with: this is a bad one, stupid and absurd idea.

Once upon a time there was baseball in Montreal. Over the years there have been good and bad teams. Towards the end, for whatever reason, the Expos couldn’t sign – maybe it was because of some bad teams, or maybe fans just didn’t want to show up anymore. But baseball died there anyway, and the Expos now lives on as the Nationals.

The rays also had difficulty drawing. Despite the success, they still cannot sell out the margin. Much of this is because Tropicana Field is a thorn in the eye with floor covering that belongs in a bachelorette pillow from the mid-70s. Another decent part of it is because the stadium is difficult to access, given the location in the area.

MORE: The ExRays? Do not count on the two-city plan of Tampa Bay

To be honest, the idea of ​​placing a team in Montreal is not inherently terrible – especially for a city that desperately wants to bring baseball back – but the idea of ​​sharing one for 40 games (40 1/2?) During an MLB season, only so many logistical pitfalls are embarrassing to think about. Here are some of those questions:

Should the team make the play-offs, where are the games played? In Montreal or Florida? Are teams forced to travel?

Where does the financing for the new stadiums in BOTH cities come from? The Times report suggests that the cost of two half-time stadiums would be lower than that of a full-time stadium, but that seems far-fetched.

What does this mean for the players? Will they have to uproot their lives in the middle of the season? Where do their families live?

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of this is that billionaires are not blinded by the (potential) green in the plan, but that the Commissioner of Baseball is entirely in favor of this. Perhaps it is a negotiating tactic to get a new, ultramodern and more accessible stadium in St. Pete. Maybe it’s a legitimate prelude to the two-city plan. Anyway, it seems cruel to the commish to fall in essence on fans by willingly sharing a team with another city.

I would like to repeat: the idea that a franchise should be shared between cities and across a national border – that it is still very much alive and supported by the highest baseball officer in the country – is simply astonishing. Really.

If the “best way” to keep a team in one city is to share it with another city, then that team might not exist in that city. That would be absolutely unfair for the Rays fans, those who legitimately support their team, even if the attendance figures don’t show this.

But it might be worse for the fans, players and others to see half a season of baseball instead of a full one.

.