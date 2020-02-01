The TVLine-Up: What's up, what's new and what's coming back in the week of July 28th?

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

This weekly feature is along with TVLine’s daily watch list,

With nearly 500 scripted revelations now broadcast on radio, cable, and streaming, and no matter how “WOW Presents Plus” is, it is easy to neglect that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “status drama” that you were expecting , coming to the market shortly. So keep in mind that we will remind you to set up your DVR, order a season, insert a new Memorex into the VCR – and still roll.

This week there are 22 premieres (along with 4 weddings and a funeral and Pennyworth), 14 season and collection finals (along with iZombie, Jane the Virgin and Swamp Factor) and more.

Advertisement

Sunday July 28th

8 p.m. shark week begins! (Discovery Channel)

9 p.m. Premiere of the Pennyworth Collection (Epix; 70 minutes)

9 p.m. NOS4A2 season finale (AMC; two episodes)

Monday July 29th

Season One Finale of Three Am Aspect Video Games (Spectrum Originals; three episodes)

8 p.m. Finale of the Bachelorette season 15, night time 1 of 2 (ABC)

9 p.m. limited collection finale (HBO)

11:30 p.m. Premiere of Lights Out With David Spade Collection (Comedy Central)

Tuesday July 30th

Three in the morning Whitney Cummings: Can I contact you? Comedy special premiere (Netflix)

8 p.m. Finale of Bachelorette season 15, night 2 of 2 (ABC)

9:00 p.m. Debate of Democratic Candidates, Night Time 1 of 2 (CNN)

10 p.m. Chrisley knows the finale of the biggest summer season (USA Community)

Wednesday July 31

Three limited to 4 weddings and one funeral collection premiere (Hulu; first 4 episodes)

Three o’clock the premiere of season 2 of The Letdown (Netflix; all episodes)

Three in the morning The Purple Sea Diving Resort – authentic film premiere (Netflix)

8:00 p.m. Unmasking of Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist Documentary Premiere (HBO)

8 p.m. Jane the Virgin: Retrospective (The CW)

9:00 p.m. Jane the Virgin Collection Finale (The CW)

9 p.m. Wahlburgers Collection Final (A & E)

9:00 p.m. Debate of Democratic Candidates, Nighttime 2 of 2 (CNN)

10 a.m. Archer Season 10 Finale (FXX)

10:00 p.m. Premiere of the Sherman’s Showcase Collection (IFC)

Thursday August 1st

Finale of the iZombie collection at 8 p.m. (The CW)

Eight o’clock Siren Season 2 Finale (Freeform)

8 p.m. NFL Corridor of Fame Sports (NBC)

9:00 p.m. Premiere of the eighth season of flip or flop (HGTV)

9:00 p.m. Million Greenback Itemizing: Premiere of season eight in New York (Bravo)

11:00 p.m. Premiere of Factor Docuseries (SundanceTV)

Friday August 2nd

Three o’clock Ask the Storybots Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

Three o’clock premiere of basketball or nothing documentaries (Netflix; all episodes)

Three in the morning Expensive White Folks Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

Season Three premieres at Derry Women (Netflix; all episodes)

Three am She-Ra and the Princesses of Energy Season 3 Premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

Three in the morning This is the premiere of football documents (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

Three Authentic Film Premiere at Otherhood (Netflix)

9 a.m. Finale of the Swamp Factor Collection (DC Universe)

8pm offspring 3 TV film premiere (Disney Channel)

8:00 p.m. Marvel’s broker from S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 finale (ABC; two episodes)

9 p.m. Premiere of Shangri-la docuseries (Showtime)

10 p.m. Current time with invoice Maher returns (HBO)

11 p.m. A Black Girl Sketch Premiere of Present Collection (HBO)

Saturday August 3rd

11:30 a.m.My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Summer Season Premiere (Discovery Household)

8 p.m. Million Greenback Mile Collection Finals (CBS; two episodes)

For the latest renewal / cancellation information for your preferred disclosures, see our Cable, Streaming, and Broadcast TV Renewal Scorecards.

What does your TV program mean for the coming week?