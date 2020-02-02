Advertisement

This weekly feature is available along with the daily TVLine What to Watch lists.

With more than 530 scripted exhibits now broadcast on radio, cable and streaming, it is easy to neglect that a favorite comedy is coming back or that the new “status drama” you are expecting will be released soon. So keep in mind that we remind you to stop tuning your DVR, order a relay baton, insert a contemporary Memorex into the VCR – and still roll.

There are 11 season premieres this week (along with Brooklyn 9-9, MacGyver and The Masked Singer) and 9 sequence debuts (along with Katy Keene, Locke & Key and Tommy) and a number of high profile events (along with the Tremendous Bowl and the State of the Union handle).

Sunday February 2nd

2.00 p.m. Kitten Bowl VII (Hallmark Channel)

3 p.m. Pet Bowl XVI (animal planet)

6:30 p.m. Huge bowl of LIV (fox)

9:10 p.m. British Academy Movie Awards (BBC America)

10.30 p.m. Premiere of the third season of The Masked Singer (Fox, immediately after the Tremendous Bowl; special night and time)

Monday, February 3rd

Premiere of the second season of Three at the Manhunt (spectrum; all episodes)

3:00 p.m. Group Kaylie Half Three Premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 p.m. McMillions Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

11 p.m. Premiere of Desus & Mero Season 2 (Showtime)

Tuesday February 4th

Three in the morning Tom Papa: You are making a nice comedy premiere (Netflix)

8pm The lightning returns (The CW)

9 p.m. in NFL Season 41 Finale (Showtime)

9:00 p.m. State of the Union (all main networks)

Wednesday February 5th

Three in the morning The pharmacist’s documentary premiere (Netflix)

Eight o’clock in the afternoon The Masked Singer Episode 2 / Premiere of the time window (Fox)

8 p.m. Survivor at 40: The Best Moments and Players (CBS)

9:00 p.m. LEGO Masters Sequence Premiere (Fox)

10 p.m. Viking winter finale (historical past)

Thursday February 6th

Premiere of the interrogation sequence at three in the morning (CBS All Entry; all episodes)

Three in the morning Inform Me a Story – Season Two Finale (CBS All Entry)

Eight o’clock Brooklyn 9-9 premiere of season 7 (NBC; special time; two episodes)

Eight o’clock Katy Keene sequence premiere (The CW)

9:00 p.m. Premiere of season three of The Sinner (USA Community)

21:30 premiere of Indebted Sequence (NBC)

10 p.m. Briarpatch sequence premiere (USA community)

10 p.m. Tommy Sequence Premiere (CBS)

Friday February 7th

Season 9 premiere of Three Am All Or Nothing (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

World premiere of Three at Clifford the Massive Pink Canine Half 2 (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

Three in the morning Premiere of Dreamworks Dragons: Rescue Riders, Season 2 (Netflix; all episodes)

Three am Locke & Key sequence premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

Three at Mythic Quest: Premiere of Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV +; all episodes)

8 p.m. Democratic Debate No. 8 (ABC)

MacGyver Season Four Premiere (CBS) at 8:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Hawaii 5-0 Time Slot Premiere (CBS)

10:00 p.m. Mo’nique & Associates: Atlanta Comedy determined stay (Showtime)

23:00 Premiere of the fourth season of Excessive Upkeep (HBO)

Saturday February 8th

10:00 AM Massive Hero 6: Season Two Finale (Disney XD)

5:00 p.m. Movie Unbias Spirit Awards, hosted by Aubrey Plaza (IFC)

