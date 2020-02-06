The TVLine-Up: What returns, is new and leaves the week of July 14th

Advertisement

There are 23 premieres this week (along with the last season of Fits and the spinoff Pearson), 4 finals (along with Our Cartoon President) and much more.

Sunday July 14th

8 p.m. Premiere of High Gear Season 27 (BBC America)

8:00 p.m. Finale of season two of Our Cartoon President (Showtime)

9:00 p.m. Premiere of Grantchester’s fourth season (PBS; two episodes)

9 p.m. Sweetbitter Season 2 Premiere (Starz; two episodes)

Monday July 15th

Premiere of the three o’clock facet video game sequence (Spectrum Originals; first three episodes)

9 p.m. Ladies Cruise Sequence Premiere (VH1)

10:00 p.m. Aaron wants a premiere of the job sequence (Discovery)

10 p.m. Kate Plus Date Season One Finale (TLC)

Tuesday July 16

three in the morning Frankenstein’s monster, Frankenstein’s authentic film premiere (Netflix)

8pm Lion King: Can you really feel love tonight? With Robin Roberts (ABC)

8 p.m. behind closed doors: The Talwars documentary (1st half of 2) (HBO)

8 p.m. Pandora sequence premiere (The CW)

9pm JFK Jr .: The Ultimate 12 Months – A Special Biography (A&E)

9 p.m. Ex on the Seaside Season 3 premiere (MTV)

10 p.m. Man on the Moon (CBS)

Wednesday July 17th

three in the morning Almost prepared sequence premiere (YouTube)

three in the morning Pinky Malinky Half Three Premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 p.m. behind closed doors: The Talwars documentary (2nd half of 2) (HBO)

9pm For the premiere of last season (USA Community)

10 p.m. Pearson sequence premiere (USA community)

Thursday July 18th

three o’clock in the morning Secret Obsession authentic film premiere (Netflix)

10:00 PM Elementary Episode No. 150 (CBS)

Friday July 19th

Three o’clock premiere of season 7 (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

three in the morning comedians in vehicles getting espresso season 11 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

Three in the morning Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

three in the morning La Casa de Papel premiere of the third season (Netflix; all episodes)

three in the morning Final probability U premiere of season four (Netflix; all episodes)

three in the morning premiere of the fourth season of Queer Eye (Netflix; all episodes)

10 am Killjoy’s last season premiere (Syfy)

11 p.m. Los Espookys, season one finale (HBO)

11pm This week at season 2 premiere of Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)

Saturday July 20th

7:00 p.m. Frankie Drake Mysteries, Season One Finale (Ovation; two episodes)

7pm Premier Boxing Champions Special: Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee (Fox)

9:00 p.m .: Secure the premiere of costume season 18 (TLC)

