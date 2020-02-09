The TVLine-Up: What is returning, new and leaving the week of June 30th

Advertisement

This weekly feature is along with TVLine is there for you every day,

With nearly 500 scripted revelations now broadcast on radio, cable, and streaming, it's easy to neglect that a favorite comedy is coming back, or that the new "status drama" you were expecting is about to debut.

This week there are 11 premieres (along with the third season of Stranger Issues), 4 finales (along with The Haves and the Have Nots) and the program for July 4th.

Sunday June 30th

6 p.m. Jerrod Carmichael’s Mountain Premiere (HBO)

8 p.m. Huge Brother Episode 3 / Premiere of the time window (CBS)

8 p.m. Premiere of Sunday Finest Season 9 (BET)

8 p.m. Premiere of the rook sequence (Starz)

9 p.m. Intuition Season 2 Premiere (CBS)

9:00 p.m. Preserving Up With the Kardashians, Season 16 Finale (E!)

9:30 pm What just happened? With Fred Savage sequence premiere (Fox)

10:00 pm Premiere of the restricted sequence “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

Monday July 1st

9 p.m. The code returns (CBS)

10:00 p.m. Premiere of the third divorce season (HBO)

Tuesday July 2nd

9:00 am Younger Justice: Outsiders Season 3B Premiere (DC Universe)

9:00 p.m. Finale of Season 6 of The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN)

9 p.m. Premiere of Tales Season 2 (BET)

10pm Season Two Finale (WGN America)

Thursday July 4th

Three on Stranger Issues season three premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8:00 p.m. Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular (NBC)

8 p.m. A Capitol Fourth (PBS)

Friday July 5th

Three at the Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of the Future Season 2 Premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

11:30 p.m. Kevin Hart presents season three finale of Hart of the Metropolis (Comedy Central)

Saturday, July 6th

8 p.m. Million Greenback Mile Burn-Off Resume (CBS)

