Liberal CNN journalist Jim Acosta appeared at Point Park University on Thursday and gave a lecture on how his truth “gets under your skin”. Acosta also expressed concern that the President’s statements could lead to violence against the press. After a story in The Pitt News on Friday, “I am concerned that if you have a situation here in the United States where a journalist has been seriously injured or killed, we are no longer the United States we grew up with, ”

Acosta preemptively accused Trump of anything that could happen, adding, “If the president gets up there and starts lying to us and accusing us of intentionally mis-reporting the news, people approach us after the event ends start shouting “traitor.” There is a cause and an effect. ”

This is not the first time the journalist has said this. In January 2018 he used a variation:

The moment a dead journalist stands on the side of the roadIt is a day when we become a little less than the United States because of the rhetoric that the President of the United States brings out of the White House.

Acosta described herself as a “pain of equal opportunities in the butt,” as Pitt News employee Rebecca Johnson said:

Despite criticism of Trump, Acosta calls itself “equality problems”. Acosta said he does not vote in the presidential election to claim himself a “news monk”.

However, since the MRC’s Rich Noyes explains In 2018, Acosta played against Obama:

When Obama took office for the second time, Acosta was dizzy reporting on the parade. “You know, I feel like I should pinch myself now,” he said to Anker Wolf Blitzer. “I can’t believe I have this perspective on history.”

Acosta said: “The truth gets under your skin.” Of course, the article contained the necessary homage to his “courage”:

Allison Hritz, a student at Point Park University and a member of Campus Media, was impressed by Acosta’s ability to get herself in the way of a story, including the screams of the audience.

“I’m amazed at his courage as a journalist. I think it takes a very strong person to do what he does,” said Hritz , a journalist like him needs to know how to handle it. “