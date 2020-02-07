Advertisement

It took a long time, but Eric’s secret has finally been revealed. Fans have been speculating for months, and even other characters have expressed concern that Eric is not being honest. Well, the truth about Eric’s heart at A Million Little Things and it’s a lot everyone has to deal with.

Warning: spoiler over A million little things Season 2, episode 12 follow. Eric (Jason Ritter) has been a mysterious character in A Million Little Things since he first appeared at the end of last season. At first, Maggie (Allison Miller) thought that Eric would secretly go out with her mother Patricia (Melora Hardin). But it turned out that Eric had a much more complicated relationship with Maggie’s family. He told them that he was the recipient of Maggie’s late brother. This connection triggered a friendship between Maggie and Eric. In fact, there was more spark between them than they kissed a few episodes ago.

This kiss complicated things between Maggie and Eric, but not quite as much as a rogue photo of Eric. In season 2, episode 10, viewers caught a glimpse of Eric’s bare chest and the very striking lack of a scar. In the last episode, Maggie saw a picture of Eric shirtless and she saw the same bare chest. And she wasn’t happy to see that.

ABC / Jack Rowand

Maggie stormed out of Eric’s apartment as soon as she found out that he had lied to her. But Eric followed Maggie and told her (and the audience) his story. It turns out that Eric never got the heart, but he was very close to the person who did it. During a trip to Martha’s Vineyard with his fiance Chloe (Sutton Foster), Eric accidentally drove a motorcycle off the street. Chloe was hospitalized and needed a new heart. She happened to be in the hospital at the same time as Maggie’s brother. Chloe is the one who actually got Maggie’s brother’s heart, and she lived with it for six years until it failed.

Eric explained that when Maggie’s mother spoke to him, he couldn’t help telling her that her son’s heart had failed. So he lied instead and told her that he had received the heart. The lie continued as Eric came closer and closer to Maggie until it was too late.

Now that Maggie knows that Eric lied to her, their relationship seems to be ruined forever, even though Eric confesses his love for her. There doesn’t seem to be much more that Eric can say to improve the situation. This could be the last audience to see Eric and his unscarred chest.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, February 13th at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.