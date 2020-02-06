Advertisement

MUMBAI :

A Devlali Bhusawal passenger train was turned over for about a kilometer in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Thursday to save a crashed passenger, a railway official said.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. between Pardhande and Maheji stations near Jalgaon, about 425 km from Mumbai.

Rahul Patil, a passenger, fell off the train as he approached Maheji station, the officer said, adding that his friends immediately pulled the alarm chain.

The train guard R B Paradhe and the train driver A K Pandy then moved the train for about a kilometer to pick up the injured, the official said.

Sh AK Pandey & Sh RB Pardhe’s crew of 51181 Devlali-Bhusaval passenger train rescued a passenger who fell between Pachora-Maheji stations. They saved him by supporting the train for about 500 m and sending him to the hospital in Jalgaon with the help of GRP. The crew is appropriately awarded. pic.twitter.com/jFHXFySQpm

– Central Railway (@Central_Railway) February 6, 2020

Patil was handed over to the state railroad police in Jalgaon and taken to a private hospital, he added.

Vivek Gupta, head of the Central Railway division in Bhusawal, praised the train crew’s quick decision, which was likely to save the life of the passenger.

It was completely harmless to reverse a train, he said.

The crew would be complimented for their action, said a railroad spokesman.

The train was over an hour late due to the incident.

The train driver and an Indian Railways guard are awarded for saving the life of a passenger who fell from the 51181 Bhusaval train Devlali-Bhusaval.

Union Minister for Railways, Piyush Goyal, welcomed the prompt action by the railroad staff and said in a tweet: “For an injured passenger falling from the train between Pachora-Maheji stations, the train driver took the train back about 500 meters and sent it the passenger to the hospital for treatment.

– Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 6, 2020

“This is a unique example of how railway workers perform their tasks with sensitivity.”

