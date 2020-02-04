The trailer for the last season of Arrow gives a look back at those Oliver loved and published.

Advertisement

The main teaser video for Arrow’s remaining season shows everyone Oliver Queen loved and published, over the years, before teasing the familiar faces he encounters while fulfilling his dedication to the monitor.

During the seventh season finale, The Monitor (played by LaMonica Garrett) was here to talk about the deal Oliver had made in Elseworlds. Looking back at this dialogue, the monitor promised Oliver “the means to save many of Barry and Kara” from their deadly fates. In retail, however, Oliver should do “regardless of what multiverse it takes to survive the impending disaster. When the time comes. “And even if it means that Oliver dies himself, it will be so.

The casting news for the farewell run consist of joint promotions for Katherine McNamara, Ben Lewis and Joseph David-Jones (as Future Mia, William and Connor), while Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra, each seen in new teaser footage, as… . Right, it is not entirely clear. Although they previously played Tommy Merlyn (long useless) and Adrian Chase (additionally useless).

Arrow opens the eighth season on Tuesday, October 15th, where it would be from its first offshoot, The Flash.

