Rick who? Provided that Season 10 of The Walking Lifeless is confirmed for the finale by Danai Gurira, the return of the AMC drama is bound to pay attention to Michonne and give the beloved warrior a correct submission. And in the first trailer of the collection for the upcoming episodes – which was released on Friday at the current San Diego Comedian-Con panel – it was strongly recommended that your remaining days in Alexandria should not only be full of romance … with Ezekiel!

As you’ll see in the video above (and as was shown in the ninth season finale), the Whisperers are back, and Samantha Morton’s Alpha just itches after a battle. Mainly based on Carol’s reaction to her threats, she’ll get one too. “The bitch has to die,” cracked the heroine, whose son de-noggin’d the malice.

But perhaps this line from Negan best sums up the tone of the future: “The Boogeyman has simply pulled out his gnarled, skin-covered masks from behind the closet door, and people are putting their pants back on.”

To view the clip, press PLAY in the video above and then press the feedback. Would you like to have the tenth season ahead – starting on Sunday October 6th – or did you agree after we recommended that The Walking Lifeless should already be over?