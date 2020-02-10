Advertisement

A flood of rain and wild weather could extinguish all remaining fires in New South Wales by the end of the week, the country fire brigade hopes.

The torrential rain that has raged over three days in the bushfire-stricken state and has been experiencing a long drought has already extinguished a mega-flame, and the Gospers Mountain fire that had burned down in Hawkesbury for months on Monday has broken out.

Dams in the Sydney metropolitan area, which have water restrictions due to the drought, have received more than their full annual rainfall for 2019 over the course of a weekend.

Advertisement

On Monday, the water storage in Sydney was 64%, 22 points above the level of the previous week.

interactive

While rain was welcome news for the fire department, it caused chaos elsewhere – flooding, power outages, and property damage.

The NSW RFS announced Monday that 33 fires were still burning in the state, five of which were uncovered.

A week ago, more than 60 fires were burning across New South Wales and 33 of them were not included.

The five fires that are still getting out of control are all in the Bega Valley and the Snowy Valley in the south of the state. These include the Border Fire and the Big Jack Mountain Fire.

An RFS spokesman said that “everything is going well,” these five fires are likely to go out “in the next 48 hours.”

He said there was optimism that all remaining fires in the state would remain closed until the end of the week. It was possible that everyone could be deleted.

“It would be an absolute miracle. We hope so, ”he said.

“Certainly contain everything. We hope to reach the stage where we can call it. “

Firefighters have had an unprecedented season and have been fighting flames since July last year.

On Monday, the RFS announced that some of the biggest fires had now been put out. These include the Gospers Mountain fire in Hawkesbury, the Currowan fire in Shoalhaven, the Green Wattle Creek fire in Wollondilly, the Myall Creek Road fire (Richmond Valley), the Erskine Creek fire (Blue Mountains) and the Kerry Ridge -Fire (Muswellbrook)) and Morton Fire (Wingecarribee).

The spokesman said that in remote areas, the crews still need to do some work to wipe out small materials like smoldering tree stumps and logs in some places.

He said the significant rainfall would likely result in more favorable conditions for the rest of the season, but stressed that months were still to pass.

“As we have seen in recent years, we still had bush fires that threatened homes in March and April,” he said.

“We know that it only takes a few weeks with warm and windy conditions.”

The wild weather caused widespread chaos over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, Ausgrid continued to deal with 3,100 dangers, including overturned power lines, fallen trees, damaged cables, and extensive flash floods.

The company had resupplied 61,000 customers and continued to strive to resupply 79,000 customers.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued unusually high tide warnings on Monday evening for most of the NSW coast, and severe thunderstorm warnings for the northern rivers and parts of the central north coast.

Some parts of the state have had up to 700mm of rainfall since Wednesday, including Robertson in the southern highlands, where 698mm of rain fell – 500mm of it over the weekend alone.

Pottsville in the northern rivers region was hit by almost 605 mm of rain, while the middle plateaus have been decreasing 631 mm since Wednesday.

According to the BoM, floods in the Sydney area at weekends and on Monday were the most significant, which had been recorded for about 30 years.

Warragamba Dam inventories were 60.7% on Monday, up 17.7% from the previous week. Last year at this time, the dam’s inventory was 61.4%.

In a statement on Sunday, WaterNSW said that ashes and debris created by the recent bush fires in the Warragamba area would not affect water quality.

Two mud curtains catch the ashes flowing away.

“Although it is likely that some ash and dirt has got into the upper reaches of the Warragamba system, it has no impact on the water quality that is provided for treatment. Surface residues can be avoided by drawing water from a depth of 30 m as a precaution, ”says the statement.

The Prospect Dam is over 90% full, while the Woronora Dam in southern Sydney is almost 60% full and jumps 25 percentage points.

Rain fell in Sydney on Monday, but was forecast to continue throughout the week. The weather system responsible for the Sydney floods moved south to the south coast and the East Gippsland region of Victoria on Monday.

However, Bom Bom meteorologist Adam Morgan said that rainfall in these areas is not “nearly as high as it has been in recent days.”