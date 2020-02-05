The top 20 items everyone added to the basket in 2019, according to the 2019 Lyst Q4 index

Advertisement

Photography via Jeremy Moeller / Getty

The fashionable year.

The Lyst Index is a quarterly ranking of the best brands and luxury fashion products, based on the online shopping behaviors of more than nine million researchers, browsers and fashion buyers. In its latest episode for 2019, Q4, it seems that buyers are looking for trendy pieces, with the GG Logo belt from Gucci at the forefront of women’s products and the Mona Maya puffer jacket at the top of the list of hottest products for men. .

As this report ends over a decade, Off-White remains in first place among the most fashionable brands, thanks to the high demand for its T-shirts, hoodies, sneakers and accessories, not to mention the photo releases of Off -White of Hailey Bieber wedding dress last fall. However, the brand’s creative director, Virgil Abloh, predicts that the death of streetwear is on the horizon. “His time will be over,” he told Dazed in December. “In my mind, how many more T-shirts can we have, how many hoodies, how many sneakers?” No matter how the fashion and streetwear landscape evolves in the future, Abloh’s creative direction is malleable to changes in the industry – usually one step ahead, in fact.

Still in the ranking of brands, Balenciaga and Gucci swapped places in the last quarter, Gucci winning second place and Balenciaga falling to third. After the launch by Moncler of a carbon neutral jacket made from vegetable materials, the brand of outdoor clothing is on the pedestal of the fourth place, just in front of Versace which continues to make us hyped with Jennifer Lopez and the ” iconic “ jungle dress ” print.

After about a year and a half, the reorganization of Bottega Veneta by Daniel Lee brings the Italian fashion house into the spotlight as it goes from 14 to 16 on the list. This comes after an even steeper climb in the last quarter, when the brand went from number 27 to 16.

And finally, in the fourth quarter, Canada Goose made the list for the first time, ranking 18th – a huge jump from its place at 32 in the last quarter. According to the report, this increase can be attributed to their meeting with Drake’s OVO brand for a ninth collaboration, as well as the opening of a conceptual showroom in Toronto, which, interestingly, does not hold of stock.

Check out the 10 hottest products for women and the 10 best products for men from Lyst Index below.

