The third Indian Railways privately operated train is scheduled to launch this month after the launch of two Tejas trains operated by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The third train is also operated by the Indian railway subsidiary IRCTC and runs between Indore and Varanasi.

The train will be called Kashi Mahakal Express. and the entire rake of the train consists of AC buses. The train runs three days a week.

It will be the first private train that runs overnight and also runs from the holy city of Varanasi. Currently, both Tejas Express trains operated by IRCTC are returning to their starting point on the same day.

The first train ride is scheduled for February 20, one day before the Shivratri Festival.

The buses on the train are expected to be equipped with comfortable seats, LED lights and CCTV cameras for passenger safety, as well as several mobile charging stations.

The decision to run a private train on the Indore-Varanasi route was first announced on January 12 by Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal.

He said that a special train from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh Varanasi, famous for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, will soon be operating. The train is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, the minister added.

In the past few months, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started operating private trains on two routes – Delhi-Lucknow and Ahmedabad-Mumbai.

While the infrastructure, maintenance, operation and safety will be taken over by the Indian railways, private train operators can lease Harken and offer passengers better experiences on board and services, among other things in terms of food, comfort and entertainment.

Earlier, railroad chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav had said that 150 private player-operated trains will be in the pipeline pending the modalities. The IRCTC will continue to operate it.

In fact, the railways attracted more than two dozen companies to let private companies run passenger trains, including global corporations Alstom Transport, Bombardier, Siemens AG and Macquarie.

* With contributions from agencies

