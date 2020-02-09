Advertisement

Without Boston Rob Mariano there will be no survivor season with all winners.

In its 40th season, Survivor Winners at Conflict presents a ruthless fight between 20 of today’s toughest winners. Survivor: Redemption Island winner Mariano faces Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Natalie Anderson, Tyson Apostol and others.

Mariano, who premiered on Wednesday February 12th (CBS, 8 / 7c), spoke to TVLine about his new “big” goal and, together with his wife Amber, convinced them to play again and the importance of the adjustment in an evolving social sport.

TVLINE | When Jeff Probst asks you if you want to play in a different season, what components decide whether you are Fijian or not?

I knew season 40 was going to be pretty monumental and that they did a great thing. I felt like my survival trip was full, but then I believed that after sitting in the apartment and coming in 40 and all winners, I really don’t have to be part of it? That was the problem for me.

TVLINE | What was Bernstein’s tentative answer? Was it a simple advertisement?

Your preliminary answer was “no”. It doesn’t go, it doesn’t. “Have fun.” Then I advised her to go and she wasn’t too happy. (Laughs) Not many exhibits can be seen for 40 years, 20 years in the air. Out of respect for what the present has brought us over the years, we felt that we would have loved to be there.

TVLINE | Walk the second one when Probst dropped that $ 2 million bomb.

Everyone was shocked and excited. In this second the sport became very topical. For example: “Wow, this is not just another walk in the park.” It has doubled the stakes for the season. If you didn’t think you’d have fun unlike a group of cutthroat people, you realized that this would be critical in that second.

TVLINE | What measure of goal did you have again?

No more goal for me, are you kidding me? (Laughs) It is most likely the largest and the brightest! I especially advised individuals, if they are with me in one season, they should eliminate me because I will outperform you, I will outlast you and I will outwit you. In general, however, they don’t accept my recommendation, and in the event that they keep me going long enough, I’m the kind of man who might let them do it. So yes, my goal is big. It didn’t help that we left the day after season 39 was launched. The solid found out that they actually built a statue of mine on the island, and we pushed all the statues through properly. Individuals are very aware of my historical past in sports and my popularity precedes me. Even if these opportunities run counter to me, I’m a competitor. I have to play.

TVLINE | Are you waiting for the statues to get up when the 40 solids were purchased? Discuss that you are not doing a favor!

Yes they have! (Laughs) However, the undeniable fact that I used to be there with my spouse probably didn’t help either.

TVLINE | How about pre-game alliances and friendships? Are closed employees at the chopping block?

All of them are on the chopping block! I definitely didn’t make a deal earlier when I bought it on the island. Ever. It is clear that my spouse and I have formed an alliance. Otherwise, however, I do not play any sports in the pre-season or play any existing alliances. I was in season 39 and was 10 days earlier than I was in season 40. I was in season 39 with Sandra and we by no means once we mentioned it. I didn’t talk to Tyson, Jeremy, Kim about it. I just have too much respect for sport. I also know that the biggest plans are sometimes devastated when you get there and find out that the tribes are safely divided. I just didn’t need this luggage anymore, so I always viewed the sport as clean slate.

TVLINE | Who was your biggest threat this season?

If you look again at the first season of All Stars, the biggest names have been the obvious threats. People didn’t need (Richard) Hatch, Tina Wesson, or Ethan (Zohn) to win again. that’s just human. This season everyone has received grants, but there are big names that have been in the Survivor spotlight for years, people like me and Amber, Sandra, Parvati … These types of individuals have big goals. In a season like this, people like this have to band together and grapple with their egos if we want to deepen this sport. It remains to be seen whether this can happen or not.

TVLINE | Are “old-fashioned” gamers like Ethan or Danni (Boatwright) an obstacle to those who have appeared and received recently?

I think they have changed and evolved a lot over the years due to sport. You have to cope with the new methods, otherwise they will simply suck you up. But if these old-fashioned players can be part of up and say, “Look, we’re at an obstacle, but now we have numbers …” In the end, Survivor is a number sport.

TVLINE | What do you think of the wealth of advantages at the moment? Are you a survivor purist or do you assume that they are indispensable for current topics?

When it comes to television, it looks like there are so many, but that’s immediately the evolution of the sport. Survivor has always been the one who can best adapt. That applies to Survivor and for all times. It won’t change if you complain about the space issues at the moment. You have to come to terms with where it is and find a means to use it to your advantage. Let me know about the guidelines and let me see how I can navigate those guidelines. If the guidelines have changed, that’s nice as long as we are all clear about what they are.

TVLINE | Finally, give us a little taste of season 40!

Season 40 was supposed to be a solemn season, but the second Jeff said, “Sport on,” it was all an undertaking. The competitiveness in me has been shown like never before. I really like being on this island, but so fast because it’s sports time, everything else takes a back seat to try to win.

