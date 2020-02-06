Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

The Supreme Court reserved its decision on Thursday whether to refer legal questions to a larger bank in a review request.

According to the Sabarimala judgment of 2019, which had commissioned a larger bank to examine various religious questions, the order is to be pronounced on Monday. This includes women’s access to places of worship, including mosques and the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and the practice of female genital mutilation at Dawoodi Bohras.

The Sabarimala case will be the first after the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, with daily hearings starting on Wednesday, as directed by the Nine-Judges Bank, led by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde announced.

Advertisement

Attorney General Tushar Mehta along with senior lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Fali Nariman, K. Parasaran and K.S. Vaidyanath advocated referring the Sabrimala review and related petitions to a larger bank, while senior advocates Shyam Divan, Indira Jaisingh, Rajeev Dhawan, and Jaideep Gupta differed.

“If there is a legal issue, the court is free to form a larger bank to resolve the problems. As a guardian of fundamental rights, it is the court’s duty to make a relevant statement on these legal issues,” said Mehta. No technical shackles should restrict the courts to ensure full justice, he added.

Nariman disagreed with this point of view and argued: “Each review cannot receive external material that has nothing to do with the errors in the case. There are a number of cases for correction. No such restrictions apply to written petitions. “

Jaisingh said that the review bank should have decided the Sabarimala review, and then likely referred the other related questions to a larger bank.

However, Parasaran supported the decision of the top court, saying, “This is the highest court in the country with full jurisdiction.” He also argued that there must be a constitutional lock on the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and in the absence of that bar no one can resist.

In September 2018, a bank of five judges from the Apex Court allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Shrine in Kerala and put a spanner in the works for girls and women of menstrual age.

subjects