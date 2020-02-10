Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the constitutional validity of the 2018 law amending the law to prevent atrocities (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes).

A bank led by Judge Arun Mishra did not require a preliminary investigation to file an FIR under the law, nor did the higher authorities approve the arrests.

A court can only provide early bail in cases where a pretense case has not been resolved, the court added.

Advertisement

A bank with three judges reserved the order on October 3.

Parliament amended the law to overturn a March 2018 ruling by the Apex Court that watered down the provisions of the law.

A court’s two-judge bank had ruled that no automatic arrest on charges could be made under this law. The provision of an early deposit was also introduced. The center filed a motion to review the court’s order.

On September 30, the Apex Court recalled its March 2018 decision.

(Will be updated after the judgment is uploaded to the SC website.)

subjects