A sample of the banned passport is available to the United States Supreme Court in Washington, DC, the United States, on April 25, 2018. (Yuri Gripas / Reuters)

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday to approve the Trump administration’s “public indictment” for new immigrants.

The judges generally agreed with a vote of 5 to 4 from an ideological point of view.

“Public donation” has been defined in recent years as a person who is dependent on cash support programs. The Trump administration updated the definition in August 2019 to include people who are likely to need non-cash government benefits and sought to implement a policy to limit the number of new immigrants who would need government support such as food stamps or Medicaid.

Lower courts have repeatedly blocked the entry into force of the new directive. In early January, the U.S. Court of Appeal of the Second Instance instituted a nationwide ruling against the directive, which was overridden by the Supreme Court decision on Monday.

“Self-employment has been a key principle in America in our history,” said Ken Cuccinelli, then acting director of the U.S. Customs and Immigration Service, at a press conference in 2019 about the new policy. “The virtues of perseverance, hard work, and self-sufficiency have laid the foundation of our nation and defined generations of immigrants looking for opportunities in the United States.”

President Trump has made immigration reform a key part of his agenda to slow down legal immigration and stop illegal immigration to the United States.

According to the constitution, babies born in the United States are granted citizenship, even if the parents are foreign nationals who visit the country on a tourist visa. As of 2017, the last year for which data is available, approximately 10,000 babies were born to parents of foreign nationals in the United States.

Trump has also made building a US-Mexico border wall a priority and diverted funds from the Pentagon to fund the project.

