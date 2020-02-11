Advertisement

SEOUL, South Korea – The unprecedented Oscar raffle for the black comedy Parasite by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho has broken a 92-year-old glass ceiling and opened a new era for Korean and other foreign films on the world stage.

Parasite, a genre-defying thriller about a poor family who has broken into a wealthy household, won four Oscars on Sunday evening, making it the first non-English film to win the top prize since the 1929 Academy Award debut. (READ: ‘Opportune moment’: ‘Parasite’ makes history with Oscar wins)

The film, which was shot in Korean and without international actors, has accomplished an accomplishment that could potentially be groundbreaking.

“Director Bong has not only changed South Korea’s cultural history, but also the history of Hollywood,” wrote the major South Korean daily Chosun Ilbo in its editorial on Tuesday, February 11th.

The academy is “obsessed with English-language films made by whites,” it is said that “it was more difficult for a Korean person to win an Oscar with a Korean-language film than to receive a Nobel Prize in Literature.”

But the film’s prizes – the best director and best screenplay as well as the best international feature film were also awarded – signaled the “arrival of a new era” and created “enormous potential” for foreign images in the USA, said Professor Gina Kim at UCLA and filmmaker originally from the south.

Hollywood “continues to dominate and dominate the film industry worldwide,” she told AFP, and “was notorious for the fact that foreign language films were not allowed to step on their own” lawn. “With Parasite’s success, this changes” ,

After winning, the director told reporters that people around the world were increasingly connected.

“So I think we will come to a day when a foreign language film does not matter or not, and a foreign language film that wins will hopefully not be a big problem later,” he said.

Light strength

Bong’s historic victory comes a year after the 100th anniversary of South Korean cinema in 2019.

The country has the fifth largest film industry in the world and has become more and more popular on the festival site in recent years and decades.

In 2004, Park Chan-wooks action thriller Oldboy won the Cannes Grand Prix, and director Kim Ki-duk’s 2012 drama “Pieta – a violent story of a loan shark” won the Golden Lion in Venice.

South Korean directors have also penetrated Hollywood, with Park’s psychological thriller Stoker from 2013 with Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska and Bong himself making his English-language film debut the same year with science fiction action Snowpiercer with Tilda Swinton and Ed Harris.

In contrast to its neighboring country China, where films and other creative content are regularly censored, the South has achieved diplomatic soft power due to its cultural exports in various areas, with top-class examples from K-Pop and boy band BTS.

Korean cinema experienced a renaissance in the 1990s with the advent of democracy after decades of military rule.

In 2007, left-wing former country president Kim Dae-jung told government officials: “Financial support for artists but no interference in what they do. Once the government intervenes, the creative industries will go bankrupt.”

Even so, thousands of artists, including directors Bong and Park, were later blacklisted by the conservative administration of Geun-hye Park, which was overthrown by street protests for corruption and abuse of power.

Bongs Oscar is “a significant opportunity for the Korean film industry to showcase its decades of flourishing talent,” said Jason Bechervaise, a professor at Korea Soongsil Cyber ​​University.

“It has problems like any other industry, but I suspect its neighbors in the region will be more jealous.”

With a medium banned in its own country, the global arm of the Chinese state television channel CCTV tweeted plaintively on Tuesday: “The #Oscars are over – time to discover the best in Chinese film”.

Asian representation

Bong’s best photo win triggered an overwhelming and emotional response from North American diaspora Asians, including Korean writer Min Jin Lee and Hollywood actress Sandra Oh.

Representation of Asians is “largely sparse despite the success of the all-Asian romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians of 2018,” said Michael Hurt, sociologist at the University of Seoul.

Bong’s victory was a “surprising step forward” for the Diaspora Asians. Many still felt invisible in North America.

Kieran Meyn, a Korean-American who grew up in “a lot of assimilation pressure” in a Connecticut suburb, said it was unforgettable to see Bong’s speech at the Oscars.

“There are only so many days that you can go to school and kids can call you all sorts of names and slit their eyes,” he told AFP.

“Parasite, who won these awards and at the same time tells a Korean story with a strong Korean cast and crew in Korean, proves that ‘it can happen here; in America’.” – Rappler.com