The struggle for the Oscars should begin amidst crystals and controversy

HOLLYWOOD, USA – Hollywood’s award season ends at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9th. The 1917 war episode fights for fame against a South Korean thriller as a number swirls about the lack of minorities on the star-studded nomination list of the night.

A lavish, spiral stage with 40,000 crystals at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater will be the glittering backdrop as the 24 golden statuettes are distributed in Tinseltown’s biggest night.

The front-runner for several prizes, including the best picture, is Sam Mendes’ 1917, an innovative and personal film from the First World War that blew up the trophies in advance of Sunday.

But the film about two soldiers crossing the no man’s land – filmed to look like an ongoing shot – could find itself in a tough fight with a film determined to write its own story.

Parasites about a poor South Korean family who have invaded a wealthy household seem to be the best international appearance – but could win a lot more.

“The main awards fall between parasites and 1917,” Variety editor-in-chief Marc Malkin told AFP. “Either a win would be pretty great.” (READ: 5 Things to Watch Out For on Oscars Night)

The unique best picture voting system, which includes electoral roll films, makes it difficult to predict the race.

But it could benefit from Parasite, a film that is impossible to refuse and whose charismatic director Bong Joon-ho, 50, has achieved cult status at Hollywood’s numerous galas and soirees during the awards season.

“Every other film says I liked it, but …” said Malkin. “With parasites, it’s’ I love parasites. Period. The end.”

He added, “Bong’s enthusiasm and joy are completely infectious.”

Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time … Hollywood remains an exterior shot while Martin Scorsese’s lavish crime thriller The Irishman seems to have gotten out of hand.

Kirk and Kobe

The luxury and glamor of the event contrast with the grief that Los Angeles brings about the recent death of Golden Age film legend Kirk Douglas and Oscar-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Both titans were added to a hastily redesigned “in memoriam” montage that honors Hollywood fans lost this year. Billie Eilish is expected to provide moving musical accompaniment.

The Grammy-winning singer, who will soon be staging the new James Bond theme, is one of several top-class musicians on one evening where all five nominated songs will be performed.

Elton John, who won Rocketman’s “(I’ll) Love Me Again”, will also be featured, as will Cynthia Erivo – the only non-white nominee who also sang the subject for Harriet’s anti-slavery biography and wrote.

No female directors were nominated this year.

Irish maestro Eimear Noone will be the first woman to conduct the Oscars orchestra, but the diversity among hosts and performers cannot quell the anger over this year’s nominations.

“I wouldn’t call it #OscarsSoWhite, but I would say it is #OscarsAsUsual,” Deadline Awards columnist Pete Hammond told AFP.

“It looks like the Oscars could have been 30 years ago.”

“No scenario”

The Oscars in the actor categories – usually a subject of painful considerations for industry experts – look sovereign, and the same four stars ensure enthusiastic reviews and prizes throughout the season.

Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger are believed to be way ahead of the competition for the best actor and actress.

Phoenix underwent a remarkable transformation to portray the title comic book super villain in Joker – just like Zellweger to play the legendary Hollywood diva Judy Garland in Judy.

Tinseltown’s favorites, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, have their fingers on the awards for acting support, for their work as a relaxed stuntman (Once upon a time … in Hollywood) and as a divorce lawyer for cutthroat (Marriage Story).

“I just don’t see where there is scope when it comes to the acting categories,” said Malkin.

The prices for the best screenplay, the best editing and the best visual effects are more competitive. Films from the Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit and the drama Little Women to the superhero epic “Avengers: Endgame” are on the program.

The ceremony will continue for a second time in a row without a moderator, after a series of top-class guest moderators caused a trend leap in TV ratings last year.

The gala begins at 5 p.m. in Los Angeles (Monday, 1 a.m. GMT). – Rappler.com