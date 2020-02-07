The Strokes Tease new album The New Abnormal

Advertisement

Is that it? The Strokes seem to be releasing a new album called The New Abnormal.

The band released a video on Friday about the upcoming release with artwork by American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. “You think you’ve been waiting.” But the wait has only just begun … ”wrote guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. as a subtitle for the video. “Welcome to 𝐭 𝐭 𝐡 𝐞 𝐧 𝐞 𝐚 𝐛 𝐧 𝐨 𝐫 𝐦 𝐦.”

During The Strokes 2020 New Years Show in Brooklyn, frontman Julian Casablancas teased the upcoming release of the band’s new album. “Yes, we’ll have a new album out soon! We’ll be there in 2020,” Casablancas told the crowd. “The 2010s, whatever their names, we took them off. And now we’re unfrozen and back! “

The New Abnormal is indeed the name of The Strokes’ new album, which is said to serve as the long-awaited sequel to Comedown Machine from 2013. In 2016 they released the Future Present Past EP.

Before the release of their new album, The Strokes packed their tour schedule with a series of festival appearances. They will also appear at a rally in the name of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire next Monday. Get tickets for upcoming shows here.

pic.twitter.com/qyOnL3et0t

– The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 7, 2020

The tour dates for Strokes 2020:

02/10 – Durham, NC @ Whittemore Center Arena

14.2. – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

18.2. – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

24.02. – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront Hall

03/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *

14.3. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum * &

03 / 20-21 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

29.03. – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/27/20 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04 / 03-05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04 / 03-05 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

05 / 01-02 – Miami, FL @ III points

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

16.05. – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

06/03 – Barcelona, ​​ES @ Primavera Sound

06 / 12-14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06 / 25-28 -Bordeaux, FR @ Garorock Experience

07 / 02-05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07 / 09-11 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Living Festival

08 / 14-16 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

* = with Alvvays

& = with king princess