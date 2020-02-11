Advertisement

It must have seemed pretty cool to Bernie Sanders that the famous band The Strokes from the early 2000s were fans and offered to play at a rally on February 10th in Durham, New Hampshire. After all, Bernie always rocked to her boss sounds when he was a Spry 50s. What wasn’t cool – at least for anyone who wasn’t septuarian socialism – was when the band played an anti-New York police song just a few days after the murder of two NYPD officers.

Towards the end of their rally set, the band – led by singer Julian Casablancas – decided to perform one of their oldies, “New York City Cops,” cops in York City, cops in New York City, cops in New York City, but she did are not too smart. “

Advertisement

It is certainly not a “F * ck Tha Police”, but it has caused a similar kind of madness among the audience of Bernie Sanders fans. It is also extremely embarrassing when two New York officials are in hospital after Saturday’s assassinations that are due to the healing of violent anti-police protests in the city.

As Casablancas and Co. The reef was hit, the crowd went insane and many felt encouraged enough to push past the police protection band on stage and play music on stage. Footage from Vice News senior political reporter Daniel Newhauser shows between fifteen and twenty strokes fans on stage as the police try to hold something back. It was quite a moment – the singer shouted happily that NYC officers were “not too smart” into the microphone when a dutiful police officer stood to his left and asked if he was okay.

The band is not aware of the divisibility of the song. They let the original track from their 2001 album “Is This It?” Traps to avoid controversy with New York law enforcement agencies after September 11th.

But it was certainly appropriate for a Sanders rally. According to a recent poll conducted by Emerson among the primary democratic voters, 34% of Sanders’ supporters have “little” respect for the police.

Seems to be a lot of what’s going on in the left-wing Democrats. The New York Police Sergeants Benevolent Association has declared war on the city’s radical mayor, Bill DeBlasio.

After the attack on two NYPD police officers, an SBA tweet went to the NYPD Mayor: “Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, do NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures that hate 1% of the bulls, but they vote for you. “

The SBA added: “NYPD police officers were murdered because of you. It’s not over yet, Game on! “