The Strokes Announces New Tour Dates + Ticket Info

As Julian Casablancas himself confirmed, a new album by The Strokes should be released before the end of the year. Before the long-awaited release – the group’s first in seven (!) Years – independent rock legends have announced a new series of North American tour dates.

The new concerts will all take place in early March and will see The Strokes playing in Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles. Casablancas & co. will be accompanied by opening acts King Princess, our 2019 rookie of the year and Alvvays.

General sale begins Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. for Los Angeles and 12:00 p.m. for Vancouver and Seattle. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

These three shows in the arena precede a busy festival for the group. They will play III Points in Miami and the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, as well as festivals beyond, including Primavera Sound in Spain, Rock Werchter in Belgium, Corona Capital in Mexico and the trio of South American festivals in Lollapalooza, between other.

Check out the full group schedule below.

The Strokes 2020 tour dates:

05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

03/09 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *

03/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Le Forum * &

03/20 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

03/27 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/27 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/03 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

01/05 – Miami, FL @ III Points

01/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

06/03 – Barcelona, ​​ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

02/07 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

* = with Alvvays

& = with King Princess

At their New Years Eve show in Brooklyn earlier this month, Casablancas promised that a new record was on the way. “Yes, we have a new album soon! 2020, here we are,” he told the crowd. “The 2010s, no matter what you call them, you’ve taken them away. And now we’ve been defrosted and we’re back. If you really love someone, you will be frozen with them. “They also launched a new song, which can be revisited below.

