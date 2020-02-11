Advertisement

If what happened in Iowa last week is an indication that we’re going to be bumpier in 2020 than we expected. Tomorrow we’ll get the next episode of the saga with the New Hampshire area code. The Strokes previously held a Get Out The Vote rally to support Bernie Sanders in the city of Durham, New Hampshire. (They’re not the first major indie acts to play for Bernie. In the past week and a half, both Bon Iver and Vampire Weekend have been on the stage in Iowa.) As we slowly approach the long-awaited new album.

When Julian Casablancas announced his support for Sanders last month, he said: “We are honored to be associated with such a committed, hard-working and trustworthy patriot – and a fellow New Yorker! Bernie Sanders is the only real candidate who is not a company. It is our only chance to overthrow the company’s power and support America’s return to democracy. That is why we support him. (Obviously, support for Bernie is not uncommon in the indie community, but another artist who has been passionately talking about Sanders lately is Zola Jesus, which is amusing because Amy Klobuchar is her cousin.)

Tonight the Strokes came straight to the stage after speeches by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders. There was a kind of big group hug and the band took their seats, Fab Moretti was behind a kit adorned with the social media teasers and posters that suggested art for a new album called The New Abnormal , From there they started a set that opened with a cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” before moving into a mix of old favorites (“Hard To Explain” and “Someday”) and pseudo-deep cuts (” Killing Lies “) hatched” And “One Way Trigger”) and new songs, including the live debut of “Bad Decisions” (last day there was a supposed tracklist for “The New Abnormal” that was in circulation on Reddit – it contains the previously debuted songs “The Adults Talk” and “Ode to the Mets” and “Bad Decisions.”)

Advertisement

Later in the set, the band also debuted “At The Door”, but did not play it themselves – instead, a cartoon video and the recording of the song were played in the jumbotron. While “Bad Decisions” felt particularly like classic strokes, “At The Door” was a little different and is based on moody, granular synthesizers without real percussion. Afterwards, Casablancas said that the lights that flashed earlier in the set were security warnings from the police, and they decided to say goodbye with another song – an “old favorite,” “New York City Cops,” fans were dancing on the Stage and a real New Hampshire cop was also on stage and clearly dissatisfied with Casablancas.

But before the last song, Casablancas also offered a page: The new Strokes album was released 4/10. So there is a lot going on here! Watch the video below, starting at the two hour and 23 minute mark.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRfrtfaVqWs (/ embed)

SETLIST:

“Burn the House Down”

“Kill lies”

“One Way Trigger”

“Bad decisions”

“Someday”

“Difficult to explain”

“The adults talk”

“The modern”

“Ize the world”

“The end has no end”

“You only live once”

“At the door” (taken by jumbotron)

“New York City Cops”