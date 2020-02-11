Advertisement

The Strokes played last night at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire on the eve of today’s area code. They shared the stage with Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. And while they were up there to drive this new democratic movement, they also confirmed the upcoming release of their long new album The New Abnormal. Is it crappy to use the stage of a massive left movement to stir up your new product? Could be! I dont know! But a new strokes album, like a possible Bernie Sanders choice, is a source of excitement.

This morning the strokes made everything official. Rick Rubin’s LP, The New Abnormal, the first strokes album since Comedown Machine 2013, will be released this spring. The band played some of their songs in New Hampshire last night and debuted the video for the first single “At The Door” on the backstage screens. The song itself is a reserved, expansive 5-minute track based on a reserved synth sound and Julian Casablanca’s lifeblood. It’s pretty damn cool.

Also damn cool: The “At The Door” video, an animated psychedelic science fiction vision by author / director Mike Burkaroff. It is a mutated rabbit, a bloody conflict on an alien planet and a reaper who comes to the rescue. Check it out below along with the track list for The New Abnormal.

TRACK LIST:

01 “The adults talk”

02 “selfless”

03 “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus”

04 “Bad decisions”

05 “Eternal Summer”

06 “At the door”

07 “Why is Sunday so depressing?”

08 “Not the same thing anymore”

09 “Ode to the Mets”

The New Abnormal is released 4/10 on Cult Records. You can preorder it here in all possible merch bundle forms.