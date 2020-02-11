The stone on his father who is against him to become a pro wrestler

Advertisement

The Rock supports his daughter Simone Johnson very much when she starts her journey as a WWE superstar. When Dwayne Johnson went his own way to follow in his father’s footsteps, the legendary Rocky Johnson was against it.

Speaking to Oprah as part of their 2020 vision tour in Atlanta, The Rock talked about how his father didn’t want him to get into the pro-wrestling business.

“He was adamant against me getting into the wrestling business,” Johnson proclaimed. “When I said to him, I wanted to go to the wrestling business because it was in my blood and I felt like I had something to offer. At the time, we were living in a small apartment in Tampa, Florida, and he said, “Look around. I have that. I have nothing and I don’t want that for you either. “Years later, when I became successful, he was very, very proud. Then he would credit everything (kidding). ”

Rocky Johnson was very proud of his son. The Rock became a household name and further established her family’s legacy in the roots of pop culture.

The Great also spoke to Oprah about how proud his father was when he was successful. Rocky Johnson was a pioneer and understood the needs that Dwayne Johnson would face. In the end, he only wanted the best for his son.

“I think he was proud of me when I became successful in an industry that he gave his life to. For those who don’t know, my father was a professional wrestler and my grandfather was also a professional wrestler. My father Rocky Johnson was a black man who appeared in professional wrestling in the 60s and 70s. All the companies he grappled with were in the south. He was a pioneer in many ways because he could wrestle as a black man. “

“We lived here in Atlanta when I was a kid. What he could do was go to these small towns, which were a purely white shop and a purely white audience, and this was the period of racial segregation in the late 60s / early 70s. But he could change the behavior of the audience. A purely white audience that would never cheer for a black man cheered him in these arenas. It wasn’t like he was wrestling other black men, he was wrestling other white wrestlers. In a groundbreaking sense, he has done many things that have never been done before, but he has also changed the behavior of the audience, which is so difficult to do. “

The heartfelt laudation of Rocky Johnson at his funeral spoke Welten about the great man’s relationship with his father. Now Dwayne Johnson can watch his daughter continue her family name in her own way while he is still very busy as one of Hollywood’s greatest names.

