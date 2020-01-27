Advertisement

Remember the name of Nandi Bushell, a young drummer who is a force behind the kit. In her latest video, she absolutely kills the success of Queens of the Stone Age “No One Knows” – so much so that the group was very impressed.

The last time we reported on Nandi, she was 9 years old and crushed “In Bloom” by Nirvana in November. As awesome as it may be, she takes it to the next level on the “No One Knows” cover. Coincidentally, Dave Grohl performed on the two original songs, playing the role of drummer on QOTSA’s Songs for the Deaf album in 2002.

Nandi’s swinging one-minute and over clip “No One Knows” presents the youngster in full force on the song QOTSA with rubber arms – adding cool facial expressions and stick twirls to get started.

Queens of the Stone Age themselves were impressed by the performance, sharing the clip on Instagram, with the caption of a word, “Incredible !!!” Nandi had fun playing the song, writing in the YouTube description, “I LOVE THIS SONG !! !!” No One Knows “by @queensofthestoneage. I had so much fun swinging!”

Meanwhile, Queens of the Stone Age also recently showed their love for Iggy Pop, who just received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement. The group posted an Instagram photo of singer Josh Homme and hardcore legend Henry Rollins posing with the punk godfather as they helped him celebrate the honor.

See Nandi performing No One Knows, followed by the two QOTSA Instagram posts below.

