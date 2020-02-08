The steam is still escaping from the crevices along the tourist path of the Taal volcano

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – On Saturday, February 8, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) announced that steam continues to leak from stomata along the Daang Kastila path of the Taal volcano.

Phivolcs again noted the “weak fissure dampening” along the Daang Kastila Trail for the second day in a row.

The path that was once used by tourists to see the main crater of Taal is now extremely dangerous. (READ: Phivolcs on a viral video of a man on the island of Taal Volcano: ‘Maaaring ikamatay’)

For the past 24 hours, Phivolcs has also observed “moderate emission of white to dirty white steam-laden feathers 200 to 300 meters high” from Taal’s main crater. These are exactly the same feathers as a day ago, on Friday, February 7th.

Unlike Thursday, February 6th, when sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions were too low to be detected by instruments, Phivolcs measured an average SO2 emission of 54 tons per day on Friday. This number is still relatively low.

SO2 is a major gas component of magma.

Volcanic earthquakes continue in Taal, indicating that magma continues to move beneath the crater.

The Taal Volcano Network has had 115 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours, including 3 low-frequency events. The total is only slightly lower than the 118 volcanic tremors recorded in the last 24 hours.

Low frequency events are “caused by cracks that resonate when magma and gases move to the surface,” according to the United States Geological Survey.

Since Magma is still moving, “this could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater,” Phivolcs said on Saturday.

Taal has been on alert level 3 since January 26, which means that the likelihood of a dangerous outbreak is lower, but such an outbreak is not yet excluded.

Phivolcs reminded the public that the following can happen at any moment:

sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions

volcanic earthquake

ash fall

deadly volcanic gas emissions

Before Taal was downgraded to alert level 3, he was under alert level 4 for two weeks from January 12 when this episode of unrest began.

The highest category is alarm level 5, which is triggered in the event of a dangerous outbreak. (READ: FAST FACTS: Taal Volcano Alert Levels)

A barrier is still being imposed in areas in Batangas within 7 kilometers of Taal’s main crater. These include:

Taal volcanic island

Barangays from Bilibinwang, Subic Ilaya and Banyaga in Agoncillo

Barangays from Gulod, Buso-Buso and Bugaan East in Laurel

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 133,696 families or 501,908 people were affected on Saturday. They are in Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite.

There are 6,206 families or 21,732 people remaining in evacuation centers.

When a hazard zone with a radius of 14 kilometers was enforced in alarm level 4, more than 38,000 families were in evacuation centers. (READ: Batangas Governor: Fund for Evacuees from the Taal Volcano) – Rappler.com