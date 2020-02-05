The stars of his dark stock appeal to fans who have been let down by the Golden Compass - plus salvation for Mrs. Coulter?

Advertisement

When HBO’s fake His Dark Supplies stopped in TVLine’s Comedian-Con video suite in San Diego on Thursday, they came here with a message for followers of Philip Pullman’s novels, which The Golden Compass angered in 2007: Don’t fear , the sequence is healthier. “We have a lot of time to tell the story,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda, who performs Lee Scoresby, “and we can immerse ourselves in the world you like … and make the story breathe.”

The sequencing device will even allow viewers to capture Ruth Wilson’s malignant Ms. Coulter, possibly (gasp!) To put herself in it. Although the actress has admitted to TVLine’s editorial director, Michael Ausiello, that this is correct, the character remains “hardly abusive towards (her) monkey … it loosens in the long run.”

While Ausiello’s dialogue with Miranda, Wilson, and Dafne Eager, who plays the heroine Lyra Belacqua, continues, the trio strives to educate Mud, to fulfill the desire to play reverse puppet variations of the demons of her alter egos, and discusses this as one of why her character’s relationship with her demon is “like a buddy cop movie”.

To find out what it is, press PLAY in the video above and then press feedback. Do you think the sequence will be correct what the Golden Compass didn’t do (especially after looking at this stunning trailer)?