The first half hour of the 92nd Academy Awards started on ABC on Sunday evening, very awake, from the opening music sung by a self-proclaimed “queer, black artist” to Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who nominated themselves for everything white nominee ,

Brad Pitt became political from the start when he received his Best Supporting Actor award in a movie for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The actor summoned former National Security Advisor John Bolton and impeachment. It wasn’t surprising that Pitt would become political, considering that Obama and Clinton’s speeches were written as ghosts.

Pitt referred to the 45 seconds he had for his speech when referring to Bolton:

They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week. [Applause] I think Quentin might make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.

John Bolton did not testify in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after the Senate voted against other witnesses.

Pitt referred to the director of the film, Quentin Tarantino, who is not only a liberal activist but also took part in a rally against the police in 2015 where he described police officers as murderers. Tarantino is more likely to take up this moment in American history liberally, with violence and blood, more than “the right thing”.

The Oscars no longer have an official host, but former hosts Martin and Rock have teamed up to mock how few women and black nominees there have been this year.

Rock: There are so many – so many great directors nominated this year.

Martin: I don’t know, Chris, I thought something was missing on the list this year.

Skirt: vaginas?

Martin: Yes, yes. … Cynthia Erivo is here tonight.

Rock: Yes, Cynthia is here tonight. Cynthia did such a great job in “Harriet” that the academy made her hide all the black nominees. Cynthia, is Eddie Murphy at this stage?

Martin: Eddie, I loved you in “Dolemite”. You know, Chris, think about how much the Oscars have changed in the past 92 years.

Rock: Yes, they have changed a lot, Steve.

Martin: Yes, they did. There were no black nominees in 1929.

Rock: Now, in 2020, we have one.

Martin: Yes. Amazing growth!

To top off the first 30 minutes, Josh Gad threw in a reference to climate deniers and Canadian healthcare when he featured a performance from the Frozen 2 film.

As Mindy [Kaling] noted, cartoons are loved everywhere. Actually, “Frozen 2” or as climate change deniers call it: “Not Frozen 2” has been dubbed in 45 different languages, which means that I now have 44 blood rivals around the world. These synchronized versions offer children and adults everywhere a special connection to the story and their characters. Which means there are so many great versions of Elsa. For example, Canadian Elsa is basically the same, but with health care.

More will follow as the 2020 Academy Awards continue. So stay up to date with Newsbusters!