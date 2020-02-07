Advertisement

The sun’s unknown north and south poles are being revealed for the first time by an ambitious mission that will fly over our home star and reflect images.

The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, a joint mission of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), is due to launch from Cape Canaveral in the UK shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday morning and reach its viewpoint above the planetary plane by the end of 2021.

From the Earth, the Sun looks like a perfectly uniform fiery ball, but scientists say that its extremities may look unusual, possibly with gaping dark holes or angular geometric structures.

Advertisement

“There are no reasonable reasons why the poles should not differ,” said Mark McCaughrean, senior advisor for science and exploration at ESA. “Be prepared for surprises.”

The only mission that had previously flown over the Sun’s poles was NASA’s Ulysses spacecraft, launched in 1990, which, while measuring the Sun’s magnetic field and solar wind, had no camera.

Next year, the Solar Orbiter will make several bypasses of Venus and one of the Earth, using the gravity of the planets to put a sling into an inclined elliptical orbit. By the end of 2021, its orbit will have a 17 ° tilt – high enough to take pictures of the sun’s extremities – and could extend to a 33 ° tilt if the mission was extended.

Computer models and magnetic field measurements suggest that the sun’s poles could be dominated by giant coronal holes – areas of the surface that are less dense than their surroundings and show up as threatening dark pools.

“These coronal holes are enormous at the poles. We will be able to look over the edges … and see how it grows and shrinks with solar activity, “said Nicola Fox, director of NASA’s heliophysics department. “It’s something we’ve never done before.”

According to McCaughrean, striking geometric features are also possible. The first images of the Jupiter North Pole surprised the astronomers with an octagonal arrangement of storms that rotate like cogwheels around a central vortex, while the Saturn North Pole has a huge hexagonal cloud structure.

The $ 1.3 billion mission will be conducted in parallel with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, launched 18 months ago, which has flown closer to the sun than any other spacecraft, and the Inouye Solar Telescope, which has been used to take pictures with the highest resolution of the sun’s surface were recorded in December.

Only 3.83 million miles from the surface of the sun – technically speaking, in the sun’s atmosphere – Parker will be seven times closer to the sun than the Solar Orbiter. McCaughrean points out, however, that Parker will not take direct pictures because if he looks at the sun, he will melt. From its slightly hotter point of view, Solar Orbiter is able to observe surface features such as sun spots from a great distance and to record the passing solar wind.

“We always wanted to create this connection between seeing and feeling. The stuff you see on the surface goes by a few days later, ”said McCaughrean. “Parker is out there and says,” Oh, I feel things, but I have no idea where they come from. “

The camera and other instruments of the Solar Orbiter are located behind a heat shield and look through closed peepholes, which close when the interior of the probe gets too hot. The titanium shield is coated with a substance called SolarBlack, which was made from charred animal bones. Esa believes that this was uniquely suited to keeping the vehicle at a stable temperature throughout the mission.

The probe’s orbit, which at times moves almost in sync with the rotation of the sun, allows it to track sunspots on the sun’s surface as they appear and disappear, and to investigate the origin of the solar wind when it is emitted by the sun.

The mission will also use helioseismology – measurements of small and large oscillations on the sun’s surface – to unravel the inner structure of the sun. The acoustic “ringing” of the sun can also reveal sun spots that bubble up from the interior before they appear as dark spots on the surface.

The Solar Orbiter is expected to begin scientific measurements in May. Full operation will begin in November 2021 when the probe’s telescopes turn on.

“Like science fiction, it will stimulate the imagination and inspire the next generation of scientists and space explorers,” said Yannis Zouganelis, Esa’s assistant project scientist for Solar Orbiter.