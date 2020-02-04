The socks of these stars cost far more than yours

Advertisement

For most people, socks, tights, and various types of stockings are usually part of an outfit that is worn for use rather than trend – but not if you are known.

For celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes and the Hadids, stockings symbolize another way of pointing out their fashion, and as such, only the most luxurious legwear can be used.

Take Holmes, 40, who attended Tuesday’s opening of Nordstrom’s new flagship store in New York City in a black Saint Laurent mini dress ($ 2,800) fitted with transparent model-worth $ 210 tights – inevitable runs, damn it.

Advertisement

Multi-year fashion icon Parker, 54, can also keep up with the look as well, since she’s got Gucci’s pink GG brand socks ($ 155) and Vetements x Reebok purple-metallic pair ($ 140) each Week (and everyone worn with her has crystal-studded SJP “Celine” heels for added shine).

Then there are Prada’s widespread sheer knee highs ($ 170), a favorite of stars like Rita Ora and every Gigi and Bella Hadid, regardless of their sheer, dry-cleaning building.

It is enough to think about how to get problems out of your humble Hanes 6-pack.