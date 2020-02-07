The snow ends late Friday evening, the next chance is on Sunday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Advertisement

DENVER – The blizzard slowly ends on late Friday evening. Snow showers remain on the Denver subway throughout the evening with a slight additional accumulation of an inch or two, especially after sunset.

Most of the main streets remain wet. There are some snow and slippery conditions in the side streets.

The sums of snow were impressive, with reports from 4.5 inches officially at the airport to 6.8 inches south of downtown and even some 10 inch reports.

Advertisement

LINK: Here you can call up the current totals of the National Weather Service.

The mountains were struck in some areas with more than 2 feet of snow.

We are pursuing our next chance of snow on Sunday. Some snow showers can easily accumulate one or two inches.

We have another chance on snow on Wednesday and bring similar sums of a few centimeters.

Good news: We are above average in snow in February, and the recent storms have also driven us forward for the season!

Activate the interactive Colorado radar and zoom in on your position. You can check the radar at any time with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified by WeatheRate as Colorado’s most accurate forecast.

We’re following Denver Weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and if the conditions are bad, we’ll send out the Weather Beast.

Alert me

,