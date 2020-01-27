Advertisement

Kolkata: Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee said on Monday that while macroeconomic data say nothing about India being in recession, the final answer was unknown to him because there was no new, reliable data on the informal sector in which the anecdote was available suggests “the big slowdown is in”.

“If you ask me, could we be in a recession? There is no data to suggest that we could not be in a recession,” Banerjee said during a meeting at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet.

He said the problem with vigorously answering the recession problem was the inability of the statistical apparatus to capture short-term changes in the informal sector.

“The problem is that there is no new reliable data in the informal sector. Here the anecdote suggests a strong slowdown. That is the reason. If you look at the reasons, it is the two-wheelers that slow down the most.

“It is the people in the informal sector who buy the two-wheelers. So it looks like you are seeing major slowdowns here. Our statistical apparatus is essentially unable to measure short-term changes, that is, a year or two.” Changes in the informal sector, “said Banerjee, who won the coveted Nobel Prize in Economics with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

Banerjee also referred to former Indian government economic adviser Arvind Subramanian to clarify his point of view.

“Look at what Arvind Subramanian says. He says our statistics look worse than 1991. That is the claim he made. 1991 is the year we had a recession.

“I make sure I don’t say I know. Given the state of the data, nobody knows. Could we be in a recession? It is Arvind’s claim that all of our macro statistics, investments, imports and exports are worse look like 1991. That was a year in which our GDP in modern memory has dropped.

“With that in mind, he basically says we could be in a recession. Maybe he doesn’t use the word exactly … I don’t know, could we be in a recession? That’s the problem, we’re not we don’t know to what extent the informal sector is characterized, “he said.

Banerjee said there was really no way to know the answer.

“It is not that this question has an answer and someone is hiding it. Nobody really knows. We are only addressing the symptoms from different angles. The IMF has stated that they have decided that Arvind is not really right. And they’re also competent people. ” So I don’t take a stand, I don’t know the answer, “he added.

