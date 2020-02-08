The slaughter is interrupted because the contract with Ginebra expires

Advertisement

Greg Slaughter finishes a six-season run with Barangay Ginebra, who helped him win 4 PBA championships

Published on February 8, 2020 at 7:35 pm

Updated February 8, 2020 at 7:35 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Greg Slaughter will not qualify for Barangay Ginebra in the near future as he decided to take a break from basketball after his contract with the Gin Kings ended.

The seven-foot tall man announced the decision on his social media accounts – a move Ginebra will leave a gap in the middle in his attempt to win the Philippine Cup in the next PBA season.

“(N) Now that my contract has expired, I have decided to take a break to work on myself in every way,” Slaughter wrote.

Six years, four championships, a life full of experiences and memories. It was fun to be with this team. I will be proud forever to have played for Ginebra, a dream of mine that came true when they designed me in 2013. After my contract expired, I decided to take a break to work on myself in all aspects. I don’t know what the future holds, but one thing is certain, the best is yet to come! Many thanks to SMC and Boss RSA as well as to the rest of the management, Coach Tim and the coaching staff, my teammates and the entire Ginebra community. To the best fans in the world – I cannot thank you enough for the support you have shown me over the years. I will be thankful forever! #NSD

After a successful stay at Ateneo in the UAAP, where he won two titles, Slaughter was picked by the Gin Kings in 2013 as the top overall selection.

He became rookie of the year and helped the Ginebra win 4 PBA championships, the last in the Governors’ Cup last season.

Slaughter had his best conference in the Governors’ Cup in 2017 when he won his first and only best player in the Conference Plum.

Nagging injuries slowed the slaughter in the years that followed, but he remained a usable tall man for Tim Cone.

“Six years, 4 championships, a lifetime of experiences and memories. It was a fun ride with this team,” Slaughter wrote.

“I will be proud forever to have played for Ginebra, a dream of mine that came true when they designed me in 2013.”

But the slaughter didn’t reveal his plans.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but one thing is certain, the best is yet to come,” added Slaughter. – Rappler.com