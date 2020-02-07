The six most horrifying words in Derek Mackay's messages to a child - Gina Davidson

Advertisement

Derek Mackay MSP seemed to know what he was doing wrong when he sent a message to a 16-year-old boy, writes Gina Davidson.

The messages sent by a now embarrassed former Finance Minister, Derek Mackay, to a 16-year-old boy are disturbing and damning.

The stubborn “heys” – who didn’t receive an answer – the “waving” emojis, asking for the deletion of one text in which he said the boy was “cute”, offering dinner and a trip to a rugby event at the Scottish parliament, all disturbing. Just like the fact that he started the conversation with this boy, apparently “out of the blue”.

Advertisement

However, the message that felt cold to me was “and our chats are between us”. The six words are, in my opinion, incriminating. They say that Mr. Mackay knew exactly what he was doing and what he was doing was wrong, so it must be kept secret. Then there was “don’t get me up”, what a parent of a teenager will tell you is the current jargon for ignoring someone, perhaps demonstrating that Mr. Mackay was “near the children”, that the At the age of 26 the gap between him and the boy should be nothing.

READ MORE: Derek Mackay resigns after sending messages to the boy, 16

READ MORE: police call for information about Derek Mackay accusations

I hope that the teenager involved and his family get the support they need. Support for what happened, but also for the political earthquake that revealed these messages, has provoked.

Because again, Nicola Sturgeon had to get up in Holyrood and say that one of her MSPs, indeed one of her government ministers, was suspended because of her inappropriate behavior.

Of course, Mr. Mackay is not the first man to come into a position of political power just to attract the igniter into his own career. He was talked about as a potential substitute for Nicola Steur, and his fall from grace would no doubt have hurt her personally and left a gaping gap in her succession.

Is it busy? Is such risky behavior, such a lack of judgment, a way to blow off steam? Because there can be no doubt that he knew this was career-ending things, should he get caught. Or is it just stubborn arrogance? The invitation to the boy to attend a reception in Holyrood as his guest smells of such an attitude – just like his apparent carelessness toward others. Mr Mackay’s actions not only affect the boy involved, but also his current partner and his former wife and two children. It will be an incredibly difficult time for them all.

The police are now reviewing the media reports to determine whether or not they should be involved, but while this whole case is immensely unsavory, has Mr Mackay violated any laws? His actions may resemble the type of “online care” that led to prosecution, but the child involved is 16 years old and therefore at the age of consent. However, the law for children and young people (Scotland) defines a child as someone under the age of 18, and the government’s plans – now abandoned – for each child would have involved children up to the age of 18.

There is then an obvious gray area when it comes to the protection of children and when a child is considered as such in the eyes of the law, and the government must provide clarity.

What’s more black and white is that Mr. Mackay took advantage of his enormously powerful position. He tried to influence a child, tried to persuade him to meet him, with the intention of dining, or even winning. The imbalance in age, experience and status between him and the 16-year-old is written great in the short texts. It is true that he stopped. He must now also resign as MSP.