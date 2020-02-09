The Singapore Airshow was affected by virus fears when 70 exhibitors withdrew

Advertisement

SINGAPORE – More than 70 exhibitors, including the US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, have withdrawn from the Singapore Airshow to address concerns about the corona virus outbreak. However, the organizers insisted that Asia’s biggest aviation event would still take place on Sunday, February 9th.

Precautions were taken ahead of the event, which opens in the city-state on Tuesday, February 11, and reported 40 coronavirus infections, including a significant reduction in visitor numbers and temperature surveys.

The organizers also encouraged participants to greet each other by bowing or waving instead of shaking hands.

Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia Events, confirmed that more than 70 exhibitors have decided not to participate, but said that the presence at the fair was “still strong”.

The biggest names in aerospace take part in the Singapore Airshow, and the event often announces massive deals, such as plane orders from major airlines.

The outbreak, which killed more than 800 people and infected tens of thousands across China, has spread to more than two dozen other countries and has caused worldwide concern.

Many nations, including Singapore, have prohibited travelers who have recently been to China from entering or passing through its territory to combat the spread of the virus.

Despite this ban, the Chinese Air Force will take part in the air show for the first time. The acrobatic team will attend the flight demonstrations – the culmination of the biennial event – but more than 10 Chinese companies have withdrawn.

On Friday February 7th, Singapore raised its disease warning to the second highest level in its 4-point system. (READ: Panic buying hits Singapore after a virus alert is triggered)

Lockheed Martin and aircraft manufacturer De Havilland withdrew after the alarm level was raised.

Canada’s Bombardier had already withdrawn.

The South Korean Air Force aerobatic team had withdrawn from the Singapore Airshow earlier this week due to the virus outbreak. (READ: Philippinos should remain calm in Singapore amid the “Code Orange” corona virus) – Rappler.com