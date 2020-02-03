The Sims 5: EA notes on online features for a possible sequel

Advertisement

During a recent winning name, Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA, was asked if the studio had plans to release a brand new online model of the franchise. Wilson’s response was surprisingly enthusiastic and informative.

“Nice query on The ledges“says Wilson.” How we consider The ledges – I refer again to the motives why we play video games – inspiration, flight, social interaction, creation, self-improvement, competitors. Usually what The ledges admittedly, care must be taken to fulfill the motivations and inspirations, to escape, to create, to improve and never to concentrate so much on social interaction and the competition. “

It seems Wilson is turning off the idea of ​​a brand new online model from The ledgesHowever, he ended his claim with some surprisingly hopeful expressions.

Advertisement

“As Maxis considers further The ledges For a brand new technology, Wilson concludes, cross-platform and as a cloud of a neighborhood world, you have to think about it while always staying true to our inspiration, our flight, our creation, our self-improvement and our motivation. This idea of ​​social interactions and competitors is exactly the same of issues where it was really topical The Sims Online many a few years in the past – that they are starting to grow to be part of The ledges Expertise to return in the next few years. “

Wilson also notes this The ledges is “a recovery that basically has no competition in its class to deliver and meet these motivations for gamers,” and EA believes that “there are great advancements for us to go back many years from now.” In addition, he notes that during The ledges wouldn’t characterize much “competitors in a unique sense of sporting activity,” he says, there is an increasing sense of competitors in their free time when it comes to how gamers “create” and what they create and how they use their imagination and what they are able to construct within this ledge Universes. “

So what should we take from all of this? In fact, there are rumors that EA is working on a brand new product ledge Recovery, but we’re not sure if they’re stable enough to place a lot of inventory. However, this claim is very interesting. It stops trying to confirm a brand new one ledge Title, but it is certainly recommended that a later sequel highlight online components and interactions in an approach that we haven’t seen since The Sims Online launched in 2002.

As for that, it’s worth mentioning The Sims Online It turned out to be a remarkable and courageous failure that suffered from a damaged economic system, and the emphasis was on mechanics that didn’t really feel like it was translating the best of everything The ledges Core gameplay in an internet world. You can argue that it was a little too tiring to be closer to an MMO.

0 “width: 100%; peak: 100%; place: absolute; left: 0px; prime: 0px; overflow: hidden” frameborder = “0” sort = “textinhalt / html” src = “https: // dailymotion. Com / embed / playlist / x64kq2? autoplay = 1 & mute = 1 “width =” 100% “peak =” 100% “permit =” autoplay “allowfullscreen =” “>

We don’t know if EA would ever start each other ledge Recreation, which relies a lot on online interactions and mechanics, is actually cheap to recommend one or the other ledge Continued will feature additional methods for gamers to work with each other and share their worlds.

Matthew Byrd is a worker author for solar, He spends most of his time presenting in-depth analytical articles on Killer Klowns From Outer Area to an ever more troubled sequence of editors. You may be able to learn more about his work here or discover him on Twitter at @ SilverTuna014.